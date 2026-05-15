Brandon Workman’s New Book "The Last Witch Of Eldron And The Seven Demon Lords" Transports Readers Into a World of Adventure and the Eternal Battle of Light and Darkness
Beckley, WV, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Workman has completed a new book, "The Last Witch Of Eldron And The Seven Demon Lords": a sweeping epic fantasy that blends elements of high fantasy, romance, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. The author's passion for storytelling and rich imagination are woven seamlessly into the narrative, creating a world that is both immersive and thought-provoking. "The Last Witch Of Eldron And The Seven Demon Lords" by Brandon Workman is a gripping tale of a young woman's quest to unravel an ancient prophecy and challenge the formidable Seven Demon Lords who threaten to plunge the realm of Eldron into darkness. Readers will discover a compelling narrative that explores themes of destiny, sacrifice, and the power of the human spirit to overcome even the darkest of adversity.
"As an author, my greatest joy comes from crafting stories that transport readers to extraordinary realms and introduce them to characters that capture their hearts and imaginations," said Brandon Workman. "With 'The Last Witch Of Eldron And The Seven Demon Lords,' I wanted to create an epic fantasy that not only entertains but also explores the timeless struggle between good and evil, and the transformative power of the human spirit."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Brandon Workman's imaginative work offers readers an enchanting escape into a world of magic and wonder. This spellbinding fantasy is sure to captivate fans of the genre and leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Last Witch Of Eldron And The Seven Demon Lords" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
"As an author, my greatest joy comes from crafting stories that transport readers to extraordinary realms and introduce them to characters that capture their hearts and imaginations," said Brandon Workman. "With 'The Last Witch Of Eldron And The Seven Demon Lords,' I wanted to create an epic fantasy that not only entertains but also explores the timeless struggle between good and evil, and the transformative power of the human spirit."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Brandon Workman's imaginative work offers readers an enchanting escape into a world of magic and wonder. This spellbinding fantasy is sure to captivate fans of the genre and leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Last Witch Of Eldron And The Seven Demon Lords" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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