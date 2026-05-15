Recent Release, "Meet Us In Our Dreams," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Venus Patience Clarity, Invites Young Readers Into a World Where Imagination Reigns
Evansdale, IA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Venus Patience Clarity has completed a enchanting new book, "Meet Us In Our Dreams," which opens a gateway to the boundless possibilities of the dreaming mind. Through vivid scenes of blue goo waffle cake ice cream breakfasts and hammocks woven from rainbow clouds, the narrative teaches children that within their own dreams, they are the ultimate authority over what happens next. This luminous exploration reveals how the subconscious becomes a sanctuary where imagination flourishes without limits, and where the impossible becomes wonderfully real.
The author's background as a devoted mother to Patience and Clarity infuses the work with authentic warmth and genuine understanding of what children need most: reassurance that connection transcends distance. After years of development, this collaborative family project emerged from their deepest desire to help loved ones stay close even when circumstances keep them apart. Venus, Patience, and Clarity share a profound love of nature and the outdoors, where they find solace on the river and in open spaces—values that shine throughout their storytelling.
In "Meet Us In Our Dreams," readers discover how the transformative power of dreams can bridge separation and kindle hope during challenging seasons. The stakes are beautifully human: teaching children and families that love is never truly lost, that imagination is an inexhaustible resource, and that togetherness exists in realms beyond the physical world. Through this tender narrative, young readers learn practical techniques for meeting friends and family members in their dreams, ultimately discovering that they are never alone, no matter what struggles they face.
"This book became our lifeline when we needed it most," said author Venus Patience Clarity. "We wanted to show children everywhere that dreams are real, that love has no boundaries, and that joy can flourish even in the darkest moments."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Venus Patience Clarity's heartwarming work offers solace and wonder to readers seeking comfort and connection. Their story reminds families that imagination and love possess the power to heal and restore hope.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Meet Us In Our Dreams" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
The author's background as a devoted mother to Patience and Clarity infuses the work with authentic warmth and genuine understanding of what children need most: reassurance that connection transcends distance. After years of development, this collaborative family project emerged from their deepest desire to help loved ones stay close even when circumstances keep them apart. Venus, Patience, and Clarity share a profound love of nature and the outdoors, where they find solace on the river and in open spaces—values that shine throughout their storytelling.
In "Meet Us In Our Dreams," readers discover how the transformative power of dreams can bridge separation and kindle hope during challenging seasons. The stakes are beautifully human: teaching children and families that love is never truly lost, that imagination is an inexhaustible resource, and that togetherness exists in realms beyond the physical world. Through this tender narrative, young readers learn practical techniques for meeting friends and family members in their dreams, ultimately discovering that they are never alone, no matter what struggles they face.
"This book became our lifeline when we needed it most," said author Venus Patience Clarity. "We wanted to show children everywhere that dreams are real, that love has no boundaries, and that joy can flourish even in the darkest moments."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Venus Patience Clarity's heartwarming work offers solace and wonder to readers seeking comfort and connection. Their story reminds families that imagination and love possess the power to heal and restore hope.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Meet Us In Our Dreams" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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