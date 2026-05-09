"Addiction Is Our Last Name," from Author Nicky Brookhart, is a Raw and Deeply Personal Memoir That Explores the Reality of Growing Up in a Family Impacted by Addiction
St Louis, MO, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nicky Brookhart has completed her new book, "Addiction Is Our Last Name": a compelling account of her personal journey and lived experiences. Through honest and unfiltered storytelling, Brookhart shares what it was like to navigate trauma, family struggles, and the lasting effects of addiction while working to break generational cycles.
Set against the backdrop of the Midwest, this powerful memoir offers readers an intimate look at the complexities of family, resilience, and healing. Each chapter reflects the strength it takes to confront the past while choosing a different future.
"Addiction Is Our Last Name" is both a story of survival and a message of hope—reminding readers that where they come from does not define where they are capable of becoming.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Nicky Brookhart's insightful work offers readers an honest and emotional perspective on addiction, recovery, and personal growth. This powerful memoir encourages others to reflect on their own stories and find strength in their journey forward.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Addiction Is Our Last Name" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com
Set against the backdrop of the Midwest, this powerful memoir offers readers an intimate look at the complexities of family, resilience, and healing. Each chapter reflects the strength it takes to confront the past while choosing a different future.
"Addiction Is Our Last Name" is both a story of survival and a message of hope—reminding readers that where they come from does not define where they are capable of becoming.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Nicky Brookhart's insightful work offers readers an honest and emotional perspective on addiction, recovery, and personal growth. This powerful memoir encourages others to reflect on their own stories and find strength in their journey forward.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Addiction Is Our Last Name" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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