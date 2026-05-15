Recent Release, "From ADD to PhD," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Lourenco F. Tavares, PhD., Chronicles One Man's Transformation from Misunderstood Child to Psychologist
Taunton, MA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lourenco F. Tavares, PhD. has completed a new book, "From ADD to PhD": A Journey from Silence, Struggle, and Stigma to Resilience and Understanding, which traces his remarkable path from childhood in Cabo Verde to an esteemed career in psychology and education. Born during an era when neurodevelopmental differences were met with shame rather than compassion, young Lourenco faced dismissal from teachers who labeled him lazy and from systems that deemed him broken. Yet beneath the surface of these painful misdiagnoses lay an extraordinary mind—restless, curious, and yearning for purpose. This memoir captures the pivotal moments that shaped his identity and his gradual awakening to the truth about himself.
Central to Dr. Tavares's narrative is the steadfast belief of his mother, whose unwavering faith became the anchor during his darkest struggles. Growing up between two worlds as an immigrant, he grappled with colonial legacies, cultural expectations, and the weight of being perceived as fundamentally flawed. His education became his salvation, yet more importantly, his journey became his teacher. Through rigorous academic pursuit and deep psychological inquiry, he transformed silence into articulate understanding and societal stigma into profound strength, ultimately earning his doctorate and dedicating himself to helping others navigate similar terrain.
"From ADD to PhD" weaves together memoir, psychological insight, and cultural commentary to explore themes of identity, resilience, and the redemptive power of self-discovery. Readers will encounter the raw vulnerability of a child stripped of dignity, witness the quiet determination that fueled his ascent, and discover how family love transcends systemic barriers. Dr. Tavares invites readers to recognize that difference is not disorder—it is variation—and that countless families still struggle to be heard in systems built to exclude them. His story becomes a mirror reflecting the experiences of those fighting to claim their rightful place in a world slow to understand them.
"My journey taught me that our greatest wounds can become our greatest wisdom," said author Lourenco F. Tavares, PhD. "I wrote this book so that no child feels alone in their struggle, and so that families understand that what the world calls broken is often simply beautifully different."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Lourenco F. Tavares, PhD.'s profound work offers hope and practical wisdom to families navigating neurodevelopmental challenges. His testimony demonstrates that healing begins with understanding, and that resilience emerges when we stop trying to fit into molds and start honoring who we truly are.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "From ADD to PhD" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Central to Dr. Tavares's narrative is the steadfast belief of his mother, whose unwavering faith became the anchor during his darkest struggles. Growing up between two worlds as an immigrant, he grappled with colonial legacies, cultural expectations, and the weight of being perceived as fundamentally flawed. His education became his salvation, yet more importantly, his journey became his teacher. Through rigorous academic pursuit and deep psychological inquiry, he transformed silence into articulate understanding and societal stigma into profound strength, ultimately earning his doctorate and dedicating himself to helping others navigate similar terrain.
"From ADD to PhD" weaves together memoir, psychological insight, and cultural commentary to explore themes of identity, resilience, and the redemptive power of self-discovery. Readers will encounter the raw vulnerability of a child stripped of dignity, witness the quiet determination that fueled his ascent, and discover how family love transcends systemic barriers. Dr. Tavares invites readers to recognize that difference is not disorder—it is variation—and that countless families still struggle to be heard in systems built to exclude them. His story becomes a mirror reflecting the experiences of those fighting to claim their rightful place in a world slow to understand them.
"My journey taught me that our greatest wounds can become our greatest wisdom," said author Lourenco F. Tavares, PhD. "I wrote this book so that no child feels alone in their struggle, and so that families understand that what the world calls broken is often simply beautifully different."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Lourenco F. Tavares, PhD.'s profound work offers hope and practical wisdom to families navigating neurodevelopmental challenges. His testimony demonstrates that healing begins with understanding, and that resilience emerges when we stop trying to fit into molds and start honoring who we truly are.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "From ADD to PhD" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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