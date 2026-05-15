Author Tomesha H. Tubbs’s New Book, "A Witchcraft Dream Dictionary," is a Compelling Guide That Aims to Help Readers Interpret Messages Sent by God Through Dreams

Recent release “A Witchcraft Dream Dictionary” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Tomesha H. Tubbs is a unique series that explores how God uses dreams to offer guidance and awaken people to spiritual battles. Drawing on the author's own experiences, readers will be able to decode dreams that may serve as divine blueprints or warnings.