Author Tomesha H. Tubbs’s New Book, "A Witchcraft Dream Dictionary," is a Compelling Guide That Aims to Help Readers Interpret Messages Sent by God Through Dreams
Recent release “A Witchcraft Dream Dictionary” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Tomesha H. Tubbs is a unique series that explores how God uses dreams to offer guidance and awaken people to spiritual battles. Drawing on the author's own experiences, readers will be able to decode dreams that may serve as divine blueprints or warnings.
Atlanta, GA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tomesha H. Tubbs, a prophetic dreamer uniquely called and gifted by God to receive divine insight through dreams and spiritual encounters, has completed her new book, “A Witchcraft Dream Dictionary”: a comprehensive look at how dreams can be used by God to send messages.
In “Decoding Witchcraft,” author Tomesha H. Tubbs unveils how God uses dreams as divine blueprints offering warnings, guidance, and awakening His people to the spiritual battles hidden behind the thin veil of sleep. Drawing from real prophetic experiences, biblical truth, and spiritual discernment, this book exposes the subtle operations of witchcraft that often go unnoticed.
“As physical beings, we must be spiritually in tune with our world and aware of our surroundings on a daily basis. Paying attention to detail will help us perceive spiritual things and hear God’s voice more clearly. Hosea 4:6 says, ‘My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.’
“When we don’t quite grasp the things in the physical world, the Lord will show us in our dreams. And if we don’t quite understand our dreams, he’ll provide clarity or confirmation in our waking life through other means such as signs, billboards, and maybe even license plates. God will always communicate with us in ways he knows we’ll understand or even take keen notice of. You may wonder, ‘What do I do with information I can’t perceive? And why should I even pay attention to my dreams if I can’t remember or piece them together?’
“Flip the page. It’s time to crack the code...”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Tomesha H. Tubbs’s enlightening series is inspired by the author’s mission to educate, equip, and awaken hearts to discern truth, walk in spiritual clarity, and stand firm in the power and purpose of God. More than a dream journal, “A Witchcraft Dream Dictionary” is a wake-up call that will help readers gain mastery over understanding what their dreams may truly mean.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A Witchcraft Dream Dictionary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
In “Decoding Witchcraft,” author Tomesha H. Tubbs unveils how God uses dreams as divine blueprints offering warnings, guidance, and awakening His people to the spiritual battles hidden behind the thin veil of sleep. Drawing from real prophetic experiences, biblical truth, and spiritual discernment, this book exposes the subtle operations of witchcraft that often go unnoticed.
“As physical beings, we must be spiritually in tune with our world and aware of our surroundings on a daily basis. Paying attention to detail will help us perceive spiritual things and hear God’s voice more clearly. Hosea 4:6 says, ‘My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.’
“When we don’t quite grasp the things in the physical world, the Lord will show us in our dreams. And if we don’t quite understand our dreams, he’ll provide clarity or confirmation in our waking life through other means such as signs, billboards, and maybe even license plates. God will always communicate with us in ways he knows we’ll understand or even take keen notice of. You may wonder, ‘What do I do with information I can’t perceive? And why should I even pay attention to my dreams if I can’t remember or piece them together?’
“Flip the page. It’s time to crack the code...”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Tomesha H. Tubbs’s enlightening series is inspired by the author’s mission to educate, equip, and awaken hearts to discern truth, walk in spiritual clarity, and stand firm in the power and purpose of God. More than a dream journal, “A Witchcraft Dream Dictionary” is a wake-up call that will help readers gain mastery over understanding what their dreams may truly mean.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A Witchcraft Dream Dictionary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
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888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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