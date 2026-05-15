Recent Release, "Goldie Loves Me," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Jean Silva, Explores What Happens When a Family Opens Their Door to an Unexpected Furry Visitor
Wilton, ME, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jean Silva has completed a new book, "Goldie Loves Me," centered on a transformative encounter with a stray cat who finds refuge with an unsuspecting family. The narrative unfolds through the eyes of those whose lives are forever altered by a single act of compassion, asking the profound question of what might have been lost if that fateful door had remained closed. Silva weaves together the threads of chance, connection, and the profound impact that one small creature can have on those willing to welcome it.
The author draws from a lifetime of animal companionship shaped by her New England upbringing, where her family kept an ever-changing menagerie of creatures—from cats and rabbits to hamsters, turtles, fish, and even collections of insects and frogs. After relocating to the countryside as an adult, Silva's appreciation for animals deepened, particularly through her bond with dogs and horses, experiences enriched by workplaces that welcomed her beloved companions. This cherished story has rested in her rolltop desk for years, waiting for the right moment to share with the world.
"Goldie Loves Me" invites readers to discover the tender themes of acceptance, belonging, and unconditional love that define the relationship between humans and animals. Through this endearing tale, readers will encounter questions about fate and compassion while witnessing how vulnerability—both of a lost kitten and an open heart—can create bonds that transcend expectation and reshape a family's understanding of what truly matters.
Said author Jean Silva, "I hope readers will see themselves in this story and remember the incredible joy that comes from opening our hearts to those who need us most."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jean Silva's touching work offers families a delightful reminder of love's transformative power. This story celebrates the quiet miracles that occur when kindness meets need.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Goldie Loves Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
The author draws from a lifetime of animal companionship shaped by her New England upbringing, where her family kept an ever-changing menagerie of creatures—from cats and rabbits to hamsters, turtles, fish, and even collections of insects and frogs. After relocating to the countryside as an adult, Silva's appreciation for animals deepened, particularly through her bond with dogs and horses, experiences enriched by workplaces that welcomed her beloved companions. This cherished story has rested in her rolltop desk for years, waiting for the right moment to share with the world.
"Goldie Loves Me" invites readers to discover the tender themes of acceptance, belonging, and unconditional love that define the relationship between humans and animals. Through this endearing tale, readers will encounter questions about fate and compassion while witnessing how vulnerability—both of a lost kitten and an open heart—can create bonds that transcend expectation and reshape a family's understanding of what truly matters.
Said author Jean Silva, "I hope readers will see themselves in this story and remember the incredible joy that comes from opening our hearts to those who need us most."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jean Silva's touching work offers families a delightful reminder of love's transformative power. This story celebrates the quiet miracles that occur when kindness meets need.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Goldie Loves Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories