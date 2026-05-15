Recent Release, "Raising Sheepdogs," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Markus Moynihan, Explores Parenting Exceptional Individuals Who Protect Others
Cornelius, NC, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Markus Moynihan has completed a profound examination of his family's extraordinary experience raising three exceptional sons who became America's protectors—Navy SEALs, a Deputy U.S. Marshal, and a distinguished Deputy Sheriff. "Raising Sheepdogs: Our Story and a Guide for Parents Who Wish to Raise Heroes" unveils the personal stories, values, and formative experiences that shaped these heroic men, the sheepdogs who stand watch so that ordinary citizens can live in safety and peace. Through candid narratives and practical wisdom, Moynihan offers readers an intimate look at what it takes to nurture courage, integrity, and selfless dedication in the next generation.
As a seasoned student of history and retired executive who has lived and worked across the globe since his youth, Moynihan brings a distinctive perspective shaped by decades of international experience and unique cultural exposure. His far-reaching travels and worldly background have given him profound appreciation for the freedoms Americans enjoy—freedoms protected by those willing to stand against danger. This global vantage point informs his reflective account of raising three remarkable boys into heroic men.
In "Raising Sheepdogs", readers will discover authentic portraits of the men who keep wolves at bay, detailed accounts of their professions and defining experiences, and candid insights into the values and upbringing that forged their character. The stakes are serious: understanding how heroes are made offers vital lessons for parents and society alike. Moynihan's honest narrative reveals both the pride and the sacrifice inherent in raising sheepdogs, illuminating the price of freedom and the families who pay it.
"Through sharing our family's story and the journeys of these remarkable heroes," said author Markus Moynihan, "I hope to honor those who protect us and inspire other parents to cultivate courage and honor in their own children."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Markus Moynihan's enlightening work provides parents with invaluable perspective on raising exceptional individuals committed to service. This essential guide celebrates the unsung heroes among us and the families who nurture them.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Raising Sheepdogs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
As a seasoned student of history and retired executive who has lived and worked across the globe since his youth, Moynihan brings a distinctive perspective shaped by decades of international experience and unique cultural exposure. His far-reaching travels and worldly background have given him profound appreciation for the freedoms Americans enjoy—freedoms protected by those willing to stand against danger. This global vantage point informs his reflective account of raising three remarkable boys into heroic men.
In "Raising Sheepdogs", readers will discover authentic portraits of the men who keep wolves at bay, detailed accounts of their professions and defining experiences, and candid insights into the values and upbringing that forged their character. The stakes are serious: understanding how heroes are made offers vital lessons for parents and society alike. Moynihan's honest narrative reveals both the pride and the sacrifice inherent in raising sheepdogs, illuminating the price of freedom and the families who pay it.
"Through sharing our family's story and the journeys of these remarkable heroes," said author Markus Moynihan, "I hope to honor those who protect us and inspire other parents to cultivate courage and honor in their own children."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Markus Moynihan's enlightening work provides parents with invaluable perspective on raising exceptional individuals committed to service. This essential guide celebrates the unsung heroes among us and the families who nurture them.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Raising Sheepdogs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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