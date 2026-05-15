Recent Release, "The Huntress," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Christopher Alexander, Follows a Young Warrior Confronting Ancient Terrors to Save Her Species
Vancouver, WA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Alexander has completed a new book, "The Huntress": Ancient Slayer, transporting readers to the planet Xenobia—a flourishing world where half-breeds known as Xenos thrive in civilization tempered by wilderness. Here, Dawn, a young Feline Xeno, discovers her destined role as the next Huntress, bearing the weight of ancestral mandates that demand she complete dangerous quests to preserve her village's survival. As primordial beasts emerge from the shadows, threatening not only Dawn's existence but the fate of all Xeno-kind, her journey becomes one of escalating peril and profound transformation.
Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Alexander channeled his creative spirit into fiction, seeking stories rich with moral complexity that challenge readers to discover deeper meaning within their pages. His philosophy centers on resilience and growth—the belief that difficult seasons fade when passion fuels one's endeavors, and that continuous learning enables perpetual improvement. Writing serves as both his creative outlet and his meditation, allowing him to craft narratives that inspire others toward finding purpose and strength.
In "The Huntress”, readers will encounter thrilling quests across an imaginative landscape, where the stakes extend beyond personal survival to encompass the liberation of an entire civilization. The novel explores themes of destiny, sacrifice, and the formidable inner strength required to face one's darkest fears. To triumph against the most terrifying of all Ancients, Dawn must venture beyond the boundaries of her courage—and prepare herself for the ultimate price.
"I believe that stories have the power to awaken something essential within us," said author Christopher Alexander. "Through Dawn's journey across Xenobia, I wanted to show that true strength lies not in the absence of fear, but in moving forward despite it, and that our greatest victories often demand our greatest transformations."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Christopher Alexander's enthralling work transports young adult readers into a realm where science-fiction adventure collides with timeless questions about duty and heroism. This gripping narrative will captivate those seeking dynamic worlds and protagonists who embody courage.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Huntress" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Alexander channeled his creative spirit into fiction, seeking stories rich with moral complexity that challenge readers to discover deeper meaning within their pages. His philosophy centers on resilience and growth—the belief that difficult seasons fade when passion fuels one's endeavors, and that continuous learning enables perpetual improvement. Writing serves as both his creative outlet and his meditation, allowing him to craft narratives that inspire others toward finding purpose and strength.
In "The Huntress”, readers will encounter thrilling quests across an imaginative landscape, where the stakes extend beyond personal survival to encompass the liberation of an entire civilization. The novel explores themes of destiny, sacrifice, and the formidable inner strength required to face one's darkest fears. To triumph against the most terrifying of all Ancients, Dawn must venture beyond the boundaries of her courage—and prepare herself for the ultimate price.
"I believe that stories have the power to awaken something essential within us," said author Christopher Alexander. "Through Dawn's journey across Xenobia, I wanted to show that true strength lies not in the absence of fear, but in moving forward despite it, and that our greatest victories often demand our greatest transformations."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Christopher Alexander's enthralling work transports young adult readers into a realm where science-fiction adventure collides with timeless questions about duty and heroism. This gripping narrative will captivate those seeking dynamic worlds and protagonists who embody courage.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Huntress" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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