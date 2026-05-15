Recent Release, "Stand Your Ground, Never Quit," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Patrick Noel Daly, Chronicles an Entrepreneur's Journey from Betrayal to Triumph
Hoboken, NJ, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Noel Daly has completed a new book, "Stand Your Ground, Never Quit," which follows Paddy Murphy's extraordinary journey through the crucible of entrepreneurship. Beginning with tremendous early success, Paddy finds his trajectory upended by profound betrayal and loss. Yet rather than surrender to despair, he chooses resilience, discovering within himself the fortitude to navigate the treacherous terrain of business failure and personal heartbreak. This gripping narrative unfolds as a testament to the human capacity for reinvention when facing seemingly insurmountable odds.
Patrick Noel Daly brings authentic authority to this work, drawing from his own distinguished path as Ireland's Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 1999. His career has been defined by relentless innovation—inventing products, building enterprises, and mentoring countless ambitious founders seeking to navigate the unpredictable landscape of business. His philosophy of creating products that genuinely benefit people infuses every page, grounding the narrative in real-world wisdom and lived experience.
In "Stand Your Ground, Never Quit," readers will discover a transformative exploration of how adversity catalyzes our most profound growth. The stakes are deeply personal: the question of whether we possess the inner resources to rebuild after everything crumbles. Through Paddy's saga of darkness and illumination, struggle and breakthrough, loss and redemption, Daly reveals that our greatest comebacks often emerge from our darkest hours. This compelling story demonstrates that the power to overcome resides not in circumstance, but within ourselves.
"I wrote this book to show that no matter how brutal the setback, no matter how complete the betrayal feels, there is always a path forward," said author Patrick Noel Daly. "Paddy's journey is my way of reminding others that resilience isn't about avoiding difficulty—it's about choosing to rise every single time you're knocked down."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Patrick Noel Daly's insightful work equips entrepreneurs and anyone facing adversity with the mental framework and motivation to persist through their toughest seasons. Readers emerge with renewed conviction that obstacles are not endpoints but turning points toward extraordinary achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Stand Your Ground, Never Quit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Patrick Noel Daly brings authentic authority to this work, drawing from his own distinguished path as Ireland's Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 1999. His career has been defined by relentless innovation—inventing products, building enterprises, and mentoring countless ambitious founders seeking to navigate the unpredictable landscape of business. His philosophy of creating products that genuinely benefit people infuses every page, grounding the narrative in real-world wisdom and lived experience.
In "Stand Your Ground, Never Quit," readers will discover a transformative exploration of how adversity catalyzes our most profound growth. The stakes are deeply personal: the question of whether we possess the inner resources to rebuild after everything crumbles. Through Paddy's saga of darkness and illumination, struggle and breakthrough, loss and redemption, Daly reveals that our greatest comebacks often emerge from our darkest hours. This compelling story demonstrates that the power to overcome resides not in circumstance, but within ourselves.
"I wrote this book to show that no matter how brutal the setback, no matter how complete the betrayal feels, there is always a path forward," said author Patrick Noel Daly. "Paddy's journey is my way of reminding others that resilience isn't about avoiding difficulty—it's about choosing to rise every single time you're knocked down."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Patrick Noel Daly's insightful work equips entrepreneurs and anyone facing adversity with the mental framework and motivation to persist through their toughest seasons. Readers emerge with renewed conviction that obstacles are not endpoints but turning points toward extraordinary achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Stand Your Ground, Never Quit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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