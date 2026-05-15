Recent Release, "BEN'S JOURNEY," from Hawes & Jenkins Author B. Russell, Offers a Testament to Transformation Through Faith, Forgiveness, and Life-Reshaping Tools
New York, NY, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- B. Russell has completed a new book, "BEN'S JOURNEY: TOOLS THAT CHANGED THE GAME," a stirring memoir that traces one man's path from a shadowed childhood marked by a stern father and the physical toll of football, through years of profound loss and questioning, to an unexpected awakening that would alter everything. Beginning in darkness, Ben's early years were defined by survival patterns and relentless challenges that seemed to promise nothing but continued struggle. Yet within him burned a persistent sense that something greater awaited beyond the torment.
The author brings his own hard-earned wisdom to these pages, drawing from decades of searching and a powerful personal transformation that arrived not as a dramatic flash but as a quiet moment brimming with love. B. Russell's journey from struggle to understanding demonstrates that awakening often comes when we're at our lowest, when we're finally willing to listen. His voice carries both the rawness of lived experience and the compassion that comes from genuine healing and reflection.
In "BEN'S JOURNEY," B. Russell unveils the faith-filled principles and practical wisdom that guided his own rebirth, offering readers far more than a single man's story. The narrative addresses the universal human experience of feeling lost, burdened, or disconnected, presenting concrete strategies for forgiveness, reconciliation, and spiritual reconnection. Through his candid exploration of how adversity need not define us—rather, how our response to it shapes who we become—Russell provides an illuminating roadmap for anyone seeking healing and renewed purpose. The stakes are deeply personal yet universally resonant: the possibility of transformation at any stage of life.
"I wrote this book not to showcase my suffering, but to light a path for others walking through their own darkness," said author B. Russell. "Each tool I discovered, each truth I uncovered, came through real struggle and real grace. If my journey can help even one person find their way back to hope, then every page was worth writing."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, B. Russell's spiritually rich work offers readers practical guidance alongside profound reflection. The book serves as both personal testimony and practical companion, reminding us that redemption is always possible when we remain open to grace and willing to do the work of healing.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "BEN'S JOURNEY" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
The author brings his own hard-earned wisdom to these pages, drawing from decades of searching and a powerful personal transformation that arrived not as a dramatic flash but as a quiet moment brimming with love. B. Russell's journey from struggle to understanding demonstrates that awakening often comes when we're at our lowest, when we're finally willing to listen. His voice carries both the rawness of lived experience and the compassion that comes from genuine healing and reflection.
In "BEN'S JOURNEY," B. Russell unveils the faith-filled principles and practical wisdom that guided his own rebirth, offering readers far more than a single man's story. The narrative addresses the universal human experience of feeling lost, burdened, or disconnected, presenting concrete strategies for forgiveness, reconciliation, and spiritual reconnection. Through his candid exploration of how adversity need not define us—rather, how our response to it shapes who we become—Russell provides an illuminating roadmap for anyone seeking healing and renewed purpose. The stakes are deeply personal yet universally resonant: the possibility of transformation at any stage of life.
"I wrote this book not to showcase my suffering, but to light a path for others walking through their own darkness," said author B. Russell. "Each tool I discovered, each truth I uncovered, came through real struggle and real grace. If my journey can help even one person find their way back to hope, then every page was worth writing."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, B. Russell's spiritually rich work offers readers practical guidance alongside profound reflection. The book serves as both personal testimony and practical companion, reminding us that redemption is always possible when we remain open to grace and willing to do the work of healing.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "BEN'S JOURNEY" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories