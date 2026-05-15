New Book, "Bad Weather," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Jennifer Hudson, is a Charming Children's Book That Explores the Wonders and Challenges of Different Weather Patterns
Jackson, MS, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hudson has completed a new book, "Bad Weather": a delightful exploration of various weather phenomena. Author Jennifer Hudson's personal experiences as a seventh-grade social studies teacher are woven into the narrative. "Bad Weather" by Jennifer Hudson is a heartwarming story of how children navigate and overcome their fears of severe weather at school.
"As an educator, I've seen firsthand how weather-related events can impact young students," said Hudson. "I wrote 'Bad Weather' to provide a gentle, uplifting resource that helps children understand and cope with different weather conditions."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jennifer Hudson's inspiring work empowers young readers to face the elements with courage and resilience. "Bad Weather" offers a touching, relatable story that will resonate with families everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Bad Weather" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
"As an educator, I've seen firsthand how weather-related events can impact young students," said Hudson. "I wrote 'Bad Weather' to provide a gentle, uplifting resource that helps children understand and cope with different weather conditions."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jennifer Hudson's inspiring work empowers young readers to face the elements with courage and resilience. "Bad Weather" offers a touching, relatable story that will resonate with families everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Bad Weather" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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