Recent Release, "Through the Wilderness with Christ," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Phillip Woolsey, Guides Wounded Believers Toward Christ-Centered Healing
Denham Springs, LA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Phillip Woolsey has completed a new book exploring how Christians injured by fellow believers can find solace, courage, and forgiveness by turning their gaze toward Christ. The work speaks directly to those carrying deep wounds inflicted within faith communities, offering theological insight and pastoral compassion for the journey ahead. Woolsey addresses a profound spiritual need: helping damaged souls navigate their pain without abandoning their faith.
Drawing on formal education in Western History and theological training from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Woolsey brings both scholarly rigor and spiritual depth to his writing. His academic foundation has equipped him to examine Scripture with intellectual honesty while maintaining a shepherd's heart for hurting believers. This combination of rigorous study and pastoral sensitivity shapes every page of his new work.
"Through the Wilderness with Christ" challenges readers on multiple levels, confronting both the wounded and the seemingly self-assured. Woolsey reveals how those confident in their own obedience and spiritual productivity may be deceiving themselves, reminding readers that true discipleship means recognizing ourselves as unworthy servants who have merely fulfilled our duty. The book invites profound self-examination while simultaneously extending grace to those bearing invisible scars from betrayal within the church.
"My prayer is that readers will encounter Christ afresh in these pages," said author Phillip Woolsey. "Whether you've been hurt by the church or believe yourself spiritually accomplished, this work will challenge and transform how you understand faithfulness and grace."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Phillip Woolsey's stirring work offers spiritual renewal for those navigating pain within faith communities. Readers will discover pathways toward forgiveness and authentic discipleship that honor both their wounds and their calling.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Through the Wilderness with Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Drawing on formal education in Western History and theological training from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Woolsey brings both scholarly rigor and spiritual depth to his writing. His academic foundation has equipped him to examine Scripture with intellectual honesty while maintaining a shepherd's heart for hurting believers. This combination of rigorous study and pastoral sensitivity shapes every page of his new work.
"Through the Wilderness with Christ" challenges readers on multiple levels, confronting both the wounded and the seemingly self-assured. Woolsey reveals how those confident in their own obedience and spiritual productivity may be deceiving themselves, reminding readers that true discipleship means recognizing ourselves as unworthy servants who have merely fulfilled our duty. The book invites profound self-examination while simultaneously extending grace to those bearing invisible scars from betrayal within the church.
"My prayer is that readers will encounter Christ afresh in these pages," said author Phillip Woolsey. "Whether you've been hurt by the church or believe yourself spiritually accomplished, this work will challenge and transform how you understand faithfulness and grace."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Phillip Woolsey's stirring work offers spiritual renewal for those navigating pain within faith communities. Readers will discover pathways toward forgiveness and authentic discipleship that honor both their wounds and their calling.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Through the Wilderness with Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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