Recent Release, "Hunter's Day at the Beach," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Dew Martin, Invites Young Readers on Captain Hunter's Pirate Quest of Music, Mystery, and Fun
Margate, FL, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dew Martin has completed a new children's adventure, "Hunter's Day at the Beach," that follows intrepid Captain Hunter and his crew—including second mate, Mommy, first mate, Daddy, and navigator Mousy—as they embark on an exciting treasure hunt. With his pirate hat and shorts, and a catchy sea shanty to guide them, these brave adventurers search for the X that marks the spot where legendary pirate gold awaits discovery.
Martin's background in photography infuses her storytelling with a visual richness that brings each scene to life, transforming real-world family expeditions into whimsical tales. Her passion for exploration with her own children has become the creative wellspring for her narratives, allowing her to craft stories that resonate with both young readers and their parents who share in the adventure.
"Hunter's Day at the Beach" captures the essence of childhood wonder through interactive storytelling and sing-along moments that invite young readers to participate in Captain Hunter's quest. Children will discover themes of teamwork, courage, and the joy of shared family experiences, all wrapped in an enchanting pirate adventure that celebrates imagination and togetherness.
"Writing about the adventures my family experiences brings me such joy," said author Dew Martin. "I wanted to create a story where children feel like they're right there with Captain Hunter, singing along and hunting for treasure alongside their favorite characters."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Dew Martin's delightful work transports readers into a world of pirate adventure and family bonding. Young audiences will find themselves eagerly turning pages while discovering the magic that happens when loved ones explore the world together.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Hunter's Day at the Beach" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Martin's background in photography infuses her storytelling with a visual richness that brings each scene to life, transforming real-world family expeditions into whimsical tales. Her passion for exploration with her own children has become the creative wellspring for her narratives, allowing her to craft stories that resonate with both young readers and their parents who share in the adventure.
"Hunter's Day at the Beach" captures the essence of childhood wonder through interactive storytelling and sing-along moments that invite young readers to participate in Captain Hunter's quest. Children will discover themes of teamwork, courage, and the joy of shared family experiences, all wrapped in an enchanting pirate adventure that celebrates imagination and togetherness.
"Writing about the adventures my family experiences brings me such joy," said author Dew Martin. "I wanted to create a story where children feel like they're right there with Captain Hunter, singing along and hunting for treasure alongside their favorite characters."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Dew Martin's delightful work transports readers into a world of pirate adventure and family bonding. Young audiences will find themselves eagerly turning pages while discovering the magic that happens when loved ones explore the world together.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Hunter's Day at the Beach" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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