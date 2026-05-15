Recent Release, "You Ain't Black If You Don't Vote Democrat," from Hawes & Jenkins Author George Regisfan, Challenges Black American Political Narratives
Columbus, OH, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- George Regisfan has completed a new book examining a pivotal question: why did Black Americans shift their political allegiance from the Republican Party, which they supported as a bloc until approximately 1936, to the Democratic Party? This work traces the origins of that transformation by exploring the foundational relationship between the Democratic Party and slavery, contrasting it with the Republican Party's founding mission to abolish this grave injustice. The narrative moves through the establishment of the KKK by Southern Democrats, the implementation of Jim Crow laws by Democratic state and local governments, and the policies of Woodrow Wilson, who removed all Black federal employees from government service. The investigation culminates in the FDR administration, where the answer to this central question emerges, before continuing into subsequent decades to reveal how the Democratic Party has treated Black Americans since Roosevelt's era.
Dr. George Regisfan brings substantial credibility to this historical examination. A retired Navy captain with a distinguished twenty-five-year career in the US Navy and Naval Reserves, he is also a military historian and Vietnam War veteran whose previous works have addressed wars and battles across centuries. Rather than pursuing an exclusively academic path, Regisfan earned his PhD at fifty while working in industry, driven by an abiding passion for historical truth. His experience extends beyond scholarly work to practical service: he spent eight years with the US Department of State, teaching logistics and collaborating closely with African military personnel preparing for international peacekeeping operations.
"You Ain't Black If You Don't Vote Democrat": The True History of The Democrat Party and Black Americans presents readers with a carefully researched account that departs substantially from conventional historical teaching. This work exposes the often-overlooked darker chapters of Democratic Party history while examining the complex political evolution of Black Americans throughout the twentieth century and beyond.
Regisfan's investigation uncovers uncomfortable truths that challenge widely accepted narratives, offering readers the opportunity to confront historical facts that have been obscured or reinterpreted. The stakes of understanding this history extend beyond academic interest—they touch fundamental questions about political loyalty, historical accuracy, and the experiences of an entire community whose contributions and struggles have shaped American democracy.
"I undertook this work because the real history needed to be told," said author George Regisfan. "The facts speak for themselves, and they reveal a story far more complex and troubling than most Americans have been led to believe."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, George Regisfan's authoritative work provides readers with documented historical evidence and analysis. This book transforms how readers understand a crucial period in American political and social history.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "You Ain't Black If You Don't Vote Democrat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Dr. George Regisfan brings substantial credibility to this historical examination. A retired Navy captain with a distinguished twenty-five-year career in the US Navy and Naval Reserves, he is also a military historian and Vietnam War veteran whose previous works have addressed wars and battles across centuries. Rather than pursuing an exclusively academic path, Regisfan earned his PhD at fifty while working in industry, driven by an abiding passion for historical truth. His experience extends beyond scholarly work to practical service: he spent eight years with the US Department of State, teaching logistics and collaborating closely with African military personnel preparing for international peacekeeping operations.
"You Ain't Black If You Don't Vote Democrat": The True History of The Democrat Party and Black Americans presents readers with a carefully researched account that departs substantially from conventional historical teaching. This work exposes the often-overlooked darker chapters of Democratic Party history while examining the complex political evolution of Black Americans throughout the twentieth century and beyond.
Regisfan's investigation uncovers uncomfortable truths that challenge widely accepted narratives, offering readers the opportunity to confront historical facts that have been obscured or reinterpreted. The stakes of understanding this history extend beyond academic interest—they touch fundamental questions about political loyalty, historical accuracy, and the experiences of an entire community whose contributions and struggles have shaped American democracy.
"I undertook this work because the real history needed to be told," said author George Regisfan. "The facts speak for themselves, and they reveal a story far more complex and troubling than most Americans have been led to believe."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, George Regisfan's authoritative work provides readers with documented historical evidence and analysis. This book transforms how readers understand a crucial period in American political and social history.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "You Ain't Black If You Don't Vote Democrat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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