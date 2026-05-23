Dmitry Klevansky Announces Dolby Atmos Release of “The Messenger” (Romance with Orchestra)
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of Dolby Atmos spatial audio editions of “The Messenger,” the acclaimed romance for male voice, clarinet, harp and string orchestra performed by Dmitry Klevansky. The new immersive mixes are now available on compatible streaming platforms, offering listeners a deeper and more enveloping experience of the recording’s cinematic orchestral sound.
Brooklyn, NY, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of Dolby Atmos spatial audio editions of “The Messenger,” the acclaimed romance for male voice, clarinet, harp and string orchestra performed by Dmitry Klevansky. The new immersive mixes are now available on compatible streaming platforms, offering listeners a deeper and more enveloping experience of the recording’s cinematic orchestral sound.
Originally recorded in Budapest, Hungary and New York, USA, “The Messenger” explores themes of cyclicity, immortality of the soul, and the realization that without true love, everything else is meaningless. The composition reflects on the eternal wandering of the soul — not as repetition, but as a gradual ascent toward greater awareness, compassion, and inner light.
The Dolby Atmos release expands the emotional and spatial dimensions of the work, placing the listener inside the sweeping string orchestra arrangement while preserving the intimacy of Dmitry Klevansky’s vocal performance. The expressive clarinet by Stefan Kristinkov and the rich orchestral textures gain additional depth and movement in the immersive format, revealing new details within the recording.
Unfinished sketches of the romance were discovered by Galina Vasilevskaya among papers left behind by her father, a well-known composer, after his passing. With the support of friends and collaborators, the work was completed and brought to life. The poetic text by Aleksandr Popov Mikhaylov complements the music with philosophical reflections on destiny, memory, love, and spiritual connection.
Since its original release, “The Messenger” has resonated with audiences through its blend of classical romanticism, cinematic orchestration, and contemporary emotional sensibility. The new Dolby Atmos editions continue this artistic vision by allowing listeners to experience the work with heightened immersion and clarity.
“The Messenger” in Dolby Atmos is now available on compatible streaming services alongside the original stereo editions in both English and Russian languages.
Listen here:
https://album.link/messenger
Dmitry Klevansky is a New York / New Jersey based artist, musician, actor, and philanthropist dedicated to helping people overcome hardships through art and music. Originally from Cherkasy, Ukraine, Dmitry began studying music early in life and quickly developed an active performing career. After moving to the United States, he established himself as a sought-after performer appearing with ensembles, wedding bands, clubs, and private events throughout the New York metropolitan area. Alongside his musical career, Dmitry has also worked in radio, film, and television projects while continuing to explore new artistic directions.
For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information:
Ulterground Records
www.ulterground.com
Originally recorded in Budapest, Hungary and New York, USA, “The Messenger” explores themes of cyclicity, immortality of the soul, and the realization that without true love, everything else is meaningless. The composition reflects on the eternal wandering of the soul — not as repetition, but as a gradual ascent toward greater awareness, compassion, and inner light.
The Dolby Atmos release expands the emotional and spatial dimensions of the work, placing the listener inside the sweeping string orchestra arrangement while preserving the intimacy of Dmitry Klevansky’s vocal performance. The expressive clarinet by Stefan Kristinkov and the rich orchestral textures gain additional depth and movement in the immersive format, revealing new details within the recording.
Unfinished sketches of the romance were discovered by Galina Vasilevskaya among papers left behind by her father, a well-known composer, after his passing. With the support of friends and collaborators, the work was completed and brought to life. The poetic text by Aleksandr Popov Mikhaylov complements the music with philosophical reflections on destiny, memory, love, and spiritual connection.
Since its original release, “The Messenger” has resonated with audiences through its blend of classical romanticism, cinematic orchestration, and contemporary emotional sensibility. The new Dolby Atmos editions continue this artistic vision by allowing listeners to experience the work with heightened immersion and clarity.
“The Messenger” in Dolby Atmos is now available on compatible streaming services alongside the original stereo editions in both English and Russian languages.
Listen here:
https://album.link/messenger
Dmitry Klevansky is a New York / New Jersey based artist, musician, actor, and philanthropist dedicated to helping people overcome hardships through art and music. Originally from Cherkasy, Ukraine, Dmitry began studying music early in life and quickly developed an active performing career. After moving to the United States, he established himself as a sought-after performer appearing with ensembles, wedding bands, clubs, and private events throughout the New York metropolitan area. Alongside his musical career, Dmitry has also worked in radio, film, and television projects while continuing to explore new artistic directions.
For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information:
Ulterground Records
www.ulterground.com
Contact
Ulterground RecordsContact
Boris Coello
360-361-5179
www.ulterground.com
Boris Coello
360-361-5179
www.ulterground.com
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