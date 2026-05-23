Dmitry Klevansky Announces Dolby Atmos Release of “The Messenger” (Romance with Orchestra)

Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of Dolby Atmos spatial audio editions of “The Messenger,” the acclaimed romance for male voice, clarinet, harp and string orchestra performed by Dmitry Klevansky. The new immersive mixes are now available on compatible streaming platforms, offering listeners a deeper and more enveloping experience of the recording’s cinematic orchestral sound.