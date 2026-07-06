Igor Lisul Releases "Into The Unknown" — A Lyrical Guitar Ballad Album of Calm and Hope

Serbian left-handed guitar virtuoso Igor Lisul releases "Into The Unknown," a new instrumental album of lyrical guitar ballads that blends soothing melodies, varied modes and shifting tempos to explore themes of love, nature, seasons and hope. The 10-track collection marks a continuation of Lisul’s distinctive, melodic approach and invites listeners into a tranquil, emotionally resonant sound world.