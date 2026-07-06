Igor Lisul Releases "Into The Unknown" — A Lyrical Guitar Ballad Album of Calm and Hope
Serbian left-handed guitar virtuoso Igor Lisul releases "Into The Unknown," a new instrumental album of lyrical guitar ballads that blends soothing melodies, varied modes and shifting tempos to explore themes of love, nature, seasons and hope. The 10-track collection marks a continuation of Lisul’s distinctive, melodic approach and invites listeners into a tranquil, emotionally resonant sound world.
Kikinda, Serbia and Montenegro, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- "Into The Unknown" offers a set of uplifting instrumentals that balance peace with power. Tracks such as “Always In My Memory,” “Winter Carnival,” “Mystic Fog” and “Sometimes” showcase Lisul’s refined touch: clear, expressive phrasing, thoughtful harmonic choices across major and minor keys, and carefully chosen tempo changes that shape each piece’s mood. The album foregrounds melodic narrative over technical display, creating an accessible yet richly textured listening experience intended for reflection and calm.
A self-taught guitarist from Kikinda, Igor Lisul began playing at age 10 and developed his soloing style through intensive practice and early performance experience across Vojvodina. He gained national attention as a finalist on Serbia’s Got Talent in 2010 and at the Guitar Art Expo in 2011, and contributed music to visual arts events in Belgrade and Novi Sad. Lisul regards 2020 and the release of Pages of Our Lives as the true launch of his recording career; since then he has steadily released full-length albums, EPs and singles.
“Into The Unknown" is my invitation to slow down and listen,” Lisul said. “I tried to capture moments of memory, change and quiet hope—music that lets you breathe and feel. Each track moves in its own direction but together they form a single journey toward calm and openness.”
The album is intended for listeners who seek soothing, melodic instrumental music that remains emotionally direct. Lisul plans to continue exploring the lyrical guitar ballad format, refining his voice and presenting new instrumental suites that reflect everyday emotions and natural cycles.
"Into The Unknown" is available across major streaming platforms and for purchase wherever Igor Lisul’s music is sold. For more information, samples, or interview requests, contact the artist’s representative below.
About Igor Lisul:
Igor Lisul is a self-taught, left-handed guitarist from Kikinda, Serbia. He began studying music at age 10 and developed his distinctive lyrical rock guitar style through years of practice and live performance. Lisul has released multiple albums, EPs and singles, and has been recognized in national competitions and cultural exhibitions. His work centers on melodic instrumental storytelling, with a focus on emotive ballads that combine serenity and strength.
A self-taught guitarist from Kikinda, Igor Lisul began playing at age 10 and developed his soloing style through intensive practice and early performance experience across Vojvodina. He gained national attention as a finalist on Serbia’s Got Talent in 2010 and at the Guitar Art Expo in 2011, and contributed music to visual arts events in Belgrade and Novi Sad. Lisul regards 2020 and the release of Pages of Our Lives as the true launch of his recording career; since then he has steadily released full-length albums, EPs and singles.
“Into The Unknown" is my invitation to slow down and listen,” Lisul said. “I tried to capture moments of memory, change and quiet hope—music that lets you breathe and feel. Each track moves in its own direction but together they form a single journey toward calm and openness.”
The album is intended for listeners who seek soothing, melodic instrumental music that remains emotionally direct. Lisul plans to continue exploring the lyrical guitar ballad format, refining his voice and presenting new instrumental suites that reflect everyday emotions and natural cycles.
"Into The Unknown" is available across major streaming platforms and for purchase wherever Igor Lisul’s music is sold. For more information, samples, or interview requests, contact the artist’s representative below.
About Igor Lisul:
Igor Lisul is a self-taught, left-handed guitarist from Kikinda, Serbia. He began studying music at age 10 and developed his distinctive lyrical rock guitar style through years of practice and live performance. Lisul has released multiple albums, EPs and singles, and has been recognized in national competitions and cultural exhibitions. His work centers on melodic instrumental storytelling, with a focus on emotive ballads that combine serenity and strength.
Contact
Igor LisulContact
+3810641705156
https://igorlisul.weebly.com/
+3810641705156
https://igorlisul.weebly.com/
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