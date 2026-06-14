MLA Psychology Strengthens Mental Health Support Across Victoria with Tahlia Rahme
MLA Psychology today announced that Tahlia Rahme, a fully registered psychologist, is expanding her practice to deliver comprehensive diagnostic assessments and evidence-based therapy for children, adolescents, and young adults across Melbourne and regional Victoria.
Victoria, Australia, June 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MLA Psychology today announced that Tahlia Rahme, a fully registered psychologist, is expanding her practice to deliver comprehensive diagnostic assessments and evidence-based therapy for children, adolescents, and young adults across Melbourne and regional Victoria With a focus on ADHD, autism, anxiety, and emotional challenges, Ms. Rahme offers both telehealth and in-person services to help families and individuals move from uncertainty to clear, actionable solutions.
This development addresses a critical need for timely, accurate psychological insights. Many clients struggle with prolonged confusion—unsure whether symptoms stem from anxiety, ADHD, autism, or overlapping conditions. Without proper assessment, this often leads to emotional overwhelm, behavioural difficulties at home or school, and delayed access to effective support.
"Our goal is to stop the guessing and start the understanding," said Tahlia Rahme, psychologist at MLA Psychology. "We provide professional assessments that give families and individuals a precise diagnosis—whether it's ADHD, autism, a learning difference, or a combination like AuDHD. More importantly, we deliver practical next steps, not just a report. I tailor every therapy session using evidence-based approaches such as CBT, while creating a warm, safe environment where clients feel genuinely heard."
MLA Psychology offers gold-standard assessments including ADHD evaluations (for both children and adults), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) assessments, combined AuDHD assessments, cognitive and learning assessments, and emotional/behavioural evaluations. Therapy services focus on anxiety management, emotional regulation, anger management, social skills development, and behavioural strategies.
The practice welcomes clients aged four and older without a referral. Telehealth appointments are available across Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, and surrounding areas, with in-person options in Melbourne. Fees vary based on assessment complexity; Medicare rebates (with a referral for eligible components), private health rebates, and NDIS funding for plan- or self-managed participants under Capacity Building – Improved Daily Living may apply.
For media inquiries or to schedule an assessment, contact:
Tahlia Rahme | admin@mlapsychology.com | (07) 5606 1784 |
About MLA Psychology
At MLA Psychology, we believe in providing our clients with customised and tailored services to meet their individual needs. We are a mobile business offering telehealth and face-to-face services so you can access the support you need from the comfort of your own home.
For more information, please visit https://www.mlapsychology.com/.
This development addresses a critical need for timely, accurate psychological insights. Many clients struggle with prolonged confusion—unsure whether symptoms stem from anxiety, ADHD, autism, or overlapping conditions. Without proper assessment, this often leads to emotional overwhelm, behavioural difficulties at home or school, and delayed access to effective support.
"Our goal is to stop the guessing and start the understanding," said Tahlia Rahme, psychologist at MLA Psychology. "We provide professional assessments that give families and individuals a precise diagnosis—whether it's ADHD, autism, a learning difference, or a combination like AuDHD. More importantly, we deliver practical next steps, not just a report. I tailor every therapy session using evidence-based approaches such as CBT, while creating a warm, safe environment where clients feel genuinely heard."
MLA Psychology offers gold-standard assessments including ADHD evaluations (for both children and adults), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) assessments, combined AuDHD assessments, cognitive and learning assessments, and emotional/behavioural evaluations. Therapy services focus on anxiety management, emotional regulation, anger management, social skills development, and behavioural strategies.
The practice welcomes clients aged four and older without a referral. Telehealth appointments are available across Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, and surrounding areas, with in-person options in Melbourne. Fees vary based on assessment complexity; Medicare rebates (with a referral for eligible components), private health rebates, and NDIS funding for plan- or self-managed participants under Capacity Building – Improved Daily Living may apply.
For media inquiries or to schedule an assessment, contact:
Tahlia Rahme | admin@mlapsychology.com | (07) 5606 1784 |
About MLA Psychology
At MLA Psychology, we believe in providing our clients with customised and tailored services to meet their individual needs. We are a mobile business offering telehealth and face-to-face services so you can access the support you need from the comfort of your own home.
For more information, please visit https://www.mlapsychology.com/.
Contact
MLA PsychologyContact
Kelly Kerrick
(07) 5606 1784
https://mlapsychology.com/
Kelly Kerrick
(07) 5606 1784
https://mlapsychology.com/
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