Loveforce International Has Hypocrites All Sitting and Waiting for You
Santa Clarita, CA, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 15, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is entitled “Hypocrites All.” The other is entitled “Sitting and Waiting For You.”
Teacherz new Digital Music Single “Hypocrites All” is an alternative Rock / Punk song about various hypocrites in society. It uses basic Rock instrumentation (Electric Guitar and Bass and a Drum Kit), to provide a driving Punk Polka backdrop to the tongue and cheek lyrics. The lead singer belts out lyrics like “Bald headed barbers and dentists with bad breath are hypocrites.”
inRchild’s “Sitting And Waiting For You”, is an adult Contemporary, Jazz-Pop song. It uses somewhat lush instrumentation to create a background ambiance for a melodic story about a woman waiting for a lover who may or may not show up. The lyrics & vocal delivery portray the boredom of waiting combined with the anxiety & frustration that increases with every passing moment her lover has not shown up.
“These are two kind completely different types of songs,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While “Hypocrites All” is sort of a Thrash Polka, “Sitting and Waiting For You” is a polished Jazzy R&B Pop song,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Teacherz new Digital Music Single “Hypocrites All” is an alternative Rock / Punk song about various hypocrites in society. It uses basic Rock instrumentation (Electric Guitar and Bass and a Drum Kit), to provide a driving Punk Polka backdrop to the tongue and cheek lyrics. The lead singer belts out lyrics like “Bald headed barbers and dentists with bad breath are hypocrites.”
inRchild’s “Sitting And Waiting For You”, is an adult Contemporary, Jazz-Pop song. It uses somewhat lush instrumentation to create a background ambiance for a melodic story about a woman waiting for a lover who may or may not show up. The lyrics & vocal delivery portray the boredom of waiting combined with the anxiety & frustration that increases with every passing moment her lover has not shown up.
“These are two kind completely different types of songs,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While “Hypocrites All” is sort of a Thrash Polka, “Sitting and Waiting For You” is a polished Jazzy R&B Pop song,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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