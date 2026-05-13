Pennington Biomedical Contributes to Global Study on Physical Activity and Well-Being
Study offers new insight into how physical activity and emotional well-being are connected in everyday life.
Baton Rouge, LA, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Research from LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is part of a major international study published in Nature Human Behaviour that offers new insight into how physical activity and emotional well-being are connected in everyday life.
Researchers from Ruhr University Bochum, Paris Lodron University of Salzburg, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and the Central Institute of Mental Health Mannheim analyzed data sets from more than 8,000 people to investigate how physical activity is related to good mood and positive emotions. For most people, the result was that mood improves with everyday movement. At the same time, people are more physically active when they are feeling better.
Dr. Amanda Staiano of Pennington Biomedical served as a co-author on the study, which brought together data from 67 research groups worldwide – including contributions from her research team in Baton Rouge – to better understand how movement impacts mood outside of controlled laboratory settings.
The large-scale analysis examined data from more than 8,000 participants and over 300,000 real-time mood reports collected through smartphones and wearable devices. These tools allowed researchers to capture how people feel and move throughout their daily routines – from walking and climbing stairs to household activities.
Key findings include that for most individuals, mood improves following everyday physical activity; people are also more likely to be active when they are already feeling positive; energy levels showed the strongest relationship, with more than 95% of participants reporting increased energy around periods of activity; and individuals with lower baseline well-being experienced the greatest benefits from physical activity.
“This study reflects the growing importance of understanding health behaviors in real-world settings,” said Dr. Staiano, who directs the Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory. “By incorporating data from diverse populations from around the world – including participants studied here at Pennington Biomedical – we’re gaining a clearer picture of how even small amounts of daily movement can meaningfully impact how people feel.”
This study analyzed behavior in natural environments, helping researchers distinguish between how activity affects individuals over time and how people compare to one another.
While the findings confirm a strong link between physical activity and well-being, researchers note that more work is needed to determine causality and to understand why some individuals respond differently to exercise. Future studies will aim to identify the personal and environmental factors that shape these responses.
"That physical activity has a positive effect on well-being has been known for a long time – but previously only from laboratory and cross-sectional studies," said Dr. Markus Reichert of Ruhr University Bochum, Paris Lodron University of Salzburg and the Central Institute of Mental Health Mannheim, who coordinated the project.
Now, the connection has been investigated in studies that examine physical activity and well-being under natural, everyday conditions. This is made possible with the help of smartphones and similar systems. This allows everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs and housework to be studied.
This work represents the most comprehensive analysis to date of the relationship between physical activity and mood in everyday life and underscores the role of institutions like Pennington Biomedical in advancing global health research.
Researchers from Ruhr University Bochum, Paris Lodron University of Salzburg, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and the Central Institute of Mental Health Mannheim analyzed data sets from more than 8,000 people to investigate how physical activity is related to good mood and positive emotions. For most people, the result was that mood improves with everyday movement. At the same time, people are more physically active when they are feeling better.
Dr. Amanda Staiano of Pennington Biomedical served as a co-author on the study, which brought together data from 67 research groups worldwide – including contributions from her research team in Baton Rouge – to better understand how movement impacts mood outside of controlled laboratory settings.
The large-scale analysis examined data from more than 8,000 participants and over 300,000 real-time mood reports collected through smartphones and wearable devices. These tools allowed researchers to capture how people feel and move throughout their daily routines – from walking and climbing stairs to household activities.
Key findings include that for most individuals, mood improves following everyday physical activity; people are also more likely to be active when they are already feeling positive; energy levels showed the strongest relationship, with more than 95% of participants reporting increased energy around periods of activity; and individuals with lower baseline well-being experienced the greatest benefits from physical activity.
“This study reflects the growing importance of understanding health behaviors in real-world settings,” said Dr. Staiano, who directs the Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory. “By incorporating data from diverse populations from around the world – including participants studied here at Pennington Biomedical – we’re gaining a clearer picture of how even small amounts of daily movement can meaningfully impact how people feel.”
This study analyzed behavior in natural environments, helping researchers distinguish between how activity affects individuals over time and how people compare to one another.
While the findings confirm a strong link between physical activity and well-being, researchers note that more work is needed to determine causality and to understand why some individuals respond differently to exercise. Future studies will aim to identify the personal and environmental factors that shape these responses.
"That physical activity has a positive effect on well-being has been known for a long time – but previously only from laboratory and cross-sectional studies," said Dr. Markus Reichert of Ruhr University Bochum, Paris Lodron University of Salzburg and the Central Institute of Mental Health Mannheim, who coordinated the project.
Now, the connection has been investigated in studies that examine physical activity and well-being under natural, everyday conditions. This is made possible with the help of smartphones and similar systems. This allows everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs and housework to be studied.
This work represents the most comprehensive analysis to date of the relationship between physical activity and mood in everyday life and underscores the role of institutions like Pennington Biomedical in advancing global health research.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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