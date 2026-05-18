Author Ken Switzer’s New Book, "Moon Gods: The Missing Link," is a Compelling Exploration of the Influence of the Anunnaki on Early Civilizations and Their Lasting Impact
Recent release “Moon Gods: The Missing Link” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ken Switzer is an exciting disclosure of artifacts from the time of the Annunaki. It solves the secret of the Sphinx and examines the signatures of the Gods on parts of the Earth and Solar System.
Congress, AZ, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ken Switzer has completed his new book, “Moon Gods: The Missing Link”: a fascinating read that explores archeological theories and the influence of the Anunnaki on early human civilizations that must be considered as humans move towards the future.
“There was a time on Earth when Sumerian and Egyptian gods called the Anunnaki dominated man,” writes Switzer. “Zecaria Sitchin said, ‘Following the Great Flood, there were four regions set up. Mesopotamia, the Nile Valley, and the Indus Valley were settled by man; The fourth region was holy.’ It was in need of a private spaceport on higher ground that the Anunnaki chose the place of the crossing in northeastern North Dakota. This lost land of Tillman {land of the missiles}, included the sea of the waters of death and the olden mission control center. The place of the crossing or the original navel of the Earth where all the prediluvian lines cross each other is very interesting. Artifacts are found by connecting the living and the dead with Hyperdimensional physics, shamanism, and a diminutive ground redundancy study.
“I was able to find out what the Anunnaki looked like near a township named Eden. It is possible that the original Garden of Eden is in North Dakota. The Anunnaki have been here for millions of years, and Horus is the last God to rule our Earth. I linked Horus to the Sphinx and what it looked like before it was re-carved. With some help from the dead, I find Horus depicted as the God of Moses.
“It is obvious that the Anunnaki look like the continent of Africa, and their signature is on America and Saudi Arabia.
“We have wanted to know the truth about our past. The ground under our feet has revealed that. Adventure like no other leads to the unbelievable. We cannot join the future until we know the past.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ken Switzer’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, unlocking the next chapter required to truly delve into mankind’s past and the divine mysteries that have gone unanswered.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Moon Gods: The Missing Link” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“There was a time on Earth when Sumerian and Egyptian gods called the Anunnaki dominated man,” writes Switzer. “Zecaria Sitchin said, ‘Following the Great Flood, there were four regions set up. Mesopotamia, the Nile Valley, and the Indus Valley were settled by man; The fourth region was holy.’ It was in need of a private spaceport on higher ground that the Anunnaki chose the place of the crossing in northeastern North Dakota. This lost land of Tillman {land of the missiles}, included the sea of the waters of death and the olden mission control center. The place of the crossing or the original navel of the Earth where all the prediluvian lines cross each other is very interesting. Artifacts are found by connecting the living and the dead with Hyperdimensional physics, shamanism, and a diminutive ground redundancy study.
“I was able to find out what the Anunnaki looked like near a township named Eden. It is possible that the original Garden of Eden is in North Dakota. The Anunnaki have been here for millions of years, and Horus is the last God to rule our Earth. I linked Horus to the Sphinx and what it looked like before it was re-carved. With some help from the dead, I find Horus depicted as the God of Moses.
“It is obvious that the Anunnaki look like the continent of Africa, and their signature is on America and Saudi Arabia.
“We have wanted to know the truth about our past. The ground under our feet has revealed that. Adventure like no other leads to the unbelievable. We cannot join the future until we know the past.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ken Switzer’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, unlocking the next chapter required to truly delve into mankind’s past and the divine mysteries that have gone unanswered.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Moon Gods: The Missing Link” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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