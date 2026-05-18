Author Ken Switzer’s New Book, "Moon Gods: The Missing Link," is a Compelling Exploration of the Influence of the Anunnaki on Early Civilizations and Their Lasting Impact

Recent release “Moon Gods: The Missing Link” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ken Switzer is an exciting disclosure of artifacts from the time of the Annunaki. It solves the secret of the Sphinx and examines the signatures of the Gods on parts of the Earth and Solar System.