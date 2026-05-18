"Memoirs of a Therapy Dog," from Newman Springs Publishing Authors Nellie Ann and Debbie Stump, Offers a Charming Glimpse Into the Life of a Remarkable Canine
Greensburg, PA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nellie Ann and Debbie Stump have completed a new book, "Memoirs of a Therapy Dog" — a delightful and uplifting tale that follows Nellie’s journey from energetic puppy to certified therapy dog. She recounts her rigorous training, amusing antics, and the rewarding work of bringing comfort and joy to those in need.
Alongside her co-author, Debbie Stump (her human handler), Nellie Ann worked hard to craft this loving and personal story. Readers will be captivated by her gentle spirit and unwavering determination to fulfill her calling. "Memoirs of a Therapy Dog" celebrates the profound impact therapy animals can have, inviting us to discover the power of the human-canine bond.
"Writing this book has been a true labor of love," said co-author Debbie Stump. "I hope readers will be inspired by Nellie's story and gain a deeper appreciation for the incredible work therapy dogs do every day."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nellie Ann's heartwarming work provides an uplifting and insightful glimpse into the life of a therapy dog. This stirring memoir is sure to touch the hearts of animal lovers and readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Memoirs of a Therapy Dog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Alongside her co-author, Debbie Stump (her human handler), Nellie Ann worked hard to craft this loving and personal story. Readers will be captivated by her gentle spirit and unwavering determination to fulfill her calling. "Memoirs of a Therapy Dog" celebrates the profound impact therapy animals can have, inviting us to discover the power of the human-canine bond.
"Writing this book has been a true labor of love," said co-author Debbie Stump. "I hope readers will be inspired by Nellie's story and gain a deeper appreciation for the incredible work therapy dogs do every day."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nellie Ann's heartwarming work provides an uplifting and insightful glimpse into the life of a therapy dog. This stirring memoir is sure to touch the hearts of animal lovers and readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Memoirs of a Therapy Dog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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