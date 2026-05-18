Recent Release, "A Temporary Texas Transfer," by Jacquelyn A. Harmon, Delivers a Gripping Mystery with Federal Agents and Deadly Consequences
Zephyrhills, FL, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jacquelyn A. Harmon has completed her latest installment in the Anthony and McBride Adventure series, "A Temporary Texas Transfer." Federal Agent Sarah Anthony and her partner Tom Henson are pursuing a missing teenager abducted on her way home from school, while the girl's father, John Ellis—CEO of Titan International—fears the worst. Meanwhile, Connor McBride and his friend Wade Hood search the forest for a lost boy, only to discover him deceased. Connor connects with Agent Anthony, where the two get a call about another murder in Texas that requires their expertise. Anthony and McBride soon find themselves in the middle of an even grander mystery that will have readers guessing until the very end.
Drawing from her large family background in Upstate New York, Harmon began her writing career in 2004 with nothing more than a small notebook and a mechanical pencil. She published her debut novel, The Badge Meets the Camera, in 2021 and has continued to craft intricate narratives that blend professional investigation with personal connection. Her characters are shaped by real-world relationships and experiences that give her stories authentic depth and resonance.
"A Temporary Texas Transfer" explores themes of justice, resilience, and the bonds formed through shared danger. As Sarah and Connor reunite to uncover the truth behind the murdered agent and the mysterious disappearance of Lindsey Ellis, readers will navigate twisted motives, hidden secrets, and shocking discoveries. The novel challenges readers to piece together clues alongside the protagonists while questioning which threads lead to justice and which conceal darker truths.
"This adventure showcases how determination and the right partnership can illuminate even the darkest mysteries," said author Jacquelyn A. Harmon. "I wanted to bring Sarah and Connor back together in a setting where their unique skills and perspectives would be tested in ways neither of them anticipated."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jacquelyn A. Harmon's gripping work delivers an absorbing blend of procedural investigation and personal stakes. Readers will discover that trust and persistence are essential weapons when facing deception on unfamiliar ground.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A Temporary Texas Transfer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing from her large family background in Upstate New York, Harmon began her writing career in 2004 with nothing more than a small notebook and a mechanical pencil. She published her debut novel, The Badge Meets the Camera, in 2021 and has continued to craft intricate narratives that blend professional investigation with personal connection. Her characters are shaped by real-world relationships and experiences that give her stories authentic depth and resonance.
"A Temporary Texas Transfer" explores themes of justice, resilience, and the bonds formed through shared danger. As Sarah and Connor reunite to uncover the truth behind the murdered agent and the mysterious disappearance of Lindsey Ellis, readers will navigate twisted motives, hidden secrets, and shocking discoveries. The novel challenges readers to piece together clues alongside the protagonists while questioning which threads lead to justice and which conceal darker truths.
"This adventure showcases how determination and the right partnership can illuminate even the darkest mysteries," said author Jacquelyn A. Harmon. "I wanted to bring Sarah and Connor back together in a setting where their unique skills and perspectives would be tested in ways neither of them anticipated."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jacquelyn A. Harmon's gripping work delivers an absorbing blend of procedural investigation and personal stakes. Readers will discover that trust and persistence are essential weapons when facing deception on unfamiliar ground.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A Temporary Texas Transfer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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