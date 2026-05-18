Recent Release, "Indiana Political Trailblazers," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Geoff Paddock, Celebrates Indiana's Most Influential Female Political Leaders
Fort Wayne, IN, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Geoff Paddock has completed a new book, "Indiana Political Trailblazers," which offers a contemporary examination of exceptional female public servants who shaped Indiana's political landscape. Through carefully researched profiles, Paddock chronicles the careers and contributions of distinguished leaders spanning both Democratic and Republican parties, including Marvella Bayh, Virginia Blankenbaker, Susan Brooks, Pamela Carter, Julia Carson, Virginia McCarty, Judy O'Bannon, Margaret Prickett, Suellen Reed, Earline Rogers, Jill Ruckelshaus, Becky Skillman, Jill Long Thompson, Sarah Evans Barker, and Vi Simpson.
Paddock's extensive background in civic leadership infuses this work with authentic perspective and nuanced understanding. As a four-term member of the Fort Wayne Common Council who served as president in 2025, and as a former board president of both Fort Wayne Community Schools and Indiana Institute of Technology, Paddock brings decades of experience in public affairs. His thirty-two-year tenure as executive director of the Headwaters Park Flood Control Project demonstrates his deep commitment to community development and institutional stewardship. This is his third book, reflecting his sustained dedication to documenting Indiana's political heritage.
In "Indiana Political Trailblazers," readers will discover vivid accounts of how these fifteen women navigated political obstacles, advanced substantive policy initiatives, and paved pathways for future generations. Paddock's affection for Indiana and for the pioneering women he profiles permeates every chapter, creating an intimate portrait of political courage and civic dedication. The book illuminates the enduring impact these leaders continue to exert on the state's governance and community values.
"These remarkable women have shaped Indiana's future through their unwavering commitment to public service," said author Geoff Paddock. "I wanted to ensure their extraordinary contributions were properly documented and celebrated for generations to come."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Geoff Paddock's illuminating work provides readers with essential insight into Indiana's political evolution and the visionary leaders who guided it. This book stands as a tribute to female leadership and demonstrates how individual dedication transforms communities.
Readers who wish to experience this distinguished work can purchase "Indiana Political Trailblazers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Paddock's extensive background in civic leadership infuses this work with authentic perspective and nuanced understanding. As a four-term member of the Fort Wayne Common Council who served as president in 2025, and as a former board president of both Fort Wayne Community Schools and Indiana Institute of Technology, Paddock brings decades of experience in public affairs. His thirty-two-year tenure as executive director of the Headwaters Park Flood Control Project demonstrates his deep commitment to community development and institutional stewardship. This is his third book, reflecting his sustained dedication to documenting Indiana's political heritage.
In "Indiana Political Trailblazers," readers will discover vivid accounts of how these fifteen women navigated political obstacles, advanced substantive policy initiatives, and paved pathways for future generations. Paddock's affection for Indiana and for the pioneering women he profiles permeates every chapter, creating an intimate portrait of political courage and civic dedication. The book illuminates the enduring impact these leaders continue to exert on the state's governance and community values.
"These remarkable women have shaped Indiana's future through their unwavering commitment to public service," said author Geoff Paddock. "I wanted to ensure their extraordinary contributions were properly documented and celebrated for generations to come."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Geoff Paddock's illuminating work provides readers with essential insight into Indiana's political evolution and the visionary leaders who guided it. This book stands as a tribute to female leadership and demonstrates how individual dedication transforms communities.
Readers who wish to experience this distinguished work can purchase "Indiana Political Trailblazers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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