Recent Release, "Chasing the Hummingbirds...," by G. E. Russell, Follows Three Strangers Who Learn That Material Success Cannot Answer Life's Deepest Questions
Phoenix, AZ, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- G.E. Russell's debut novel, "Chasing the Hummingbird's Universe" is a story centered on Katy Girard, a woman whose enviable life - complete with a prestigious Wall Street career, luxury apartment overlooking Central Park, and abundant confidence - masks an unexpected emptiness. When Katy invites her friend Miranda Stevens to an exclusive resort seeking reconnection and solace, she cannot anticipate the profound transformations waiting ahead. The arrival of Templeton O'Rourke disrupts their plans in the most unexpected ways, and an encounter with an older married couple becomes the catalyst for three lives to be fundamentally altered.
Russell brings to his writing a wealth of experience and hard-won wisdom. The retired master paralegal spent over three decades practicing corporate and intellectual property law while simultaneously navigating profound personal challenges - including alcoholism, recovery, homelessness, and the loss of loved ones. These experiences have cultivated in him a profound understanding of human resilience and the capacity for transformation when individuals confront circumstances beyond their control. His previous collections, Broken Windows: Renovated Souls and Deferred Redemptions: Stories of Change, earned praise for their compelling narratives and emotional depth, with reviewers noting his fluid storytelling and ability to immerse readers into characters' inner worlds.
"Chasing the Hummingbirds Universe" captures a transformative fortnight in which three people experience their fundamental assumptions about happiness, success, and fulfillment being turned upside down. Through encounters guided by hummingbirds as both symbol and messenger, Russell explores the quiet moments and unexpected catalysts that reshape human perspective. Readers will discover a narrative about the resilience of the spirit, the possibility of genuine connection, and the recognition that what we chase most urgently may not be what fulfills us most deeply. This novel examines how external achievements obscure internal wisdom and what it takes to align our lives with authentic meaning.
"I wanted to explore the paradox of modern success," said author G. E. Russell. "Katy has everything society promises will make us happy, yet she remains unfulfilled. The encounter with Miranda and Templeton, guided by unexpected mentorship and natural symbolism, reveals what was missing all along—genuine connection and purposeful living."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G. E. Russell's enlightening work invites readers to examine their own definitions of success and fulfillment. This narrative lingers with profound implications for anyone questioning whether their current path aligns with their deepest values.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Chasing the Hummingbirds Universe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Russell brings to his writing a wealth of experience and hard-won wisdom. The retired master paralegal spent over three decades practicing corporate and intellectual property law while simultaneously navigating profound personal challenges - including alcoholism, recovery, homelessness, and the loss of loved ones. These experiences have cultivated in him a profound understanding of human resilience and the capacity for transformation when individuals confront circumstances beyond their control. His previous collections, Broken Windows: Renovated Souls and Deferred Redemptions: Stories of Change, earned praise for their compelling narratives and emotional depth, with reviewers noting his fluid storytelling and ability to immerse readers into characters' inner worlds.
"Chasing the Hummingbirds Universe" captures a transformative fortnight in which three people experience their fundamental assumptions about happiness, success, and fulfillment being turned upside down. Through encounters guided by hummingbirds as both symbol and messenger, Russell explores the quiet moments and unexpected catalysts that reshape human perspective. Readers will discover a narrative about the resilience of the spirit, the possibility of genuine connection, and the recognition that what we chase most urgently may not be what fulfills us most deeply. This novel examines how external achievements obscure internal wisdom and what it takes to align our lives with authentic meaning.
"I wanted to explore the paradox of modern success," said author G. E. Russell. "Katy has everything society promises will make us happy, yet she remains unfulfilled. The encounter with Miranda and Templeton, guided by unexpected mentorship and natural symbolism, reveals what was missing all along—genuine connection and purposeful living."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G. E. Russell's enlightening work invites readers to examine their own definitions of success and fulfillment. This narrative lingers with profound implications for anyone questioning whether their current path aligns with their deepest values.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Chasing the Hummingbirds Universe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories