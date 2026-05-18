Recent Release "Retrieving Our Souls from the Shore" from Newman Springs Publishing Author Annie Russ Offers Solace to Grieving Hearts Navigating Loss and Enduring Love
Birch Run, MI, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Annie Russ has completed a new book, titled, "Retrieving Our Souls from the Shore: Reflections on Love, Loss, and the Journey Back to Joanna," which unfolds as an intimate exploration of a mother's path through profound sorrow. Following the tragic accident that took her daughter Joanna Marie Russ, Russ embarks on a deeply personal quest spanning both memory and spirit, seeking meaningful connection with the daughter she lost and understanding the love that transcends physical absence.
The author draws from her lived experience as a devoted mother and cherished family member. Living in Michigan with her husband Walt and their beloved pets, Russ has built a life centered on relationships, whether through quiet moments with loved ones or adventures shared across the Great Lakes and wooded trails. Her close ties to family and friends inform her compassionate voice throughout this reflective work, bringing authentic emotion to every page.
In "Retrieving Our Souls from the Shore," Russ gently weaves together tender remembrance with spiritual insight, revealing the sacred intersection where life and loss converge. Through candid reflection and honest storytelling, readers will discover how the heart remembers across time, how the soul communicates in whispers of grace, and how hope can quietly bloom even in darkness. The memoir speaks to anyone who has experienced profound loss, offering reassurance that love endures beyond death and that peace remains possible in life's most difficult seasons.
"This journey through grief became my path to healing," said author Annie Russ. "I hope these reflections remind others that our deepest connections—the bonds we cherish with those we've lost—remain eternally present in our hearts and spirits."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Annie Russ's compassionate work provides solace and perspective for those navigating grief. Readers will discover that love transcends loss and that even in sorrow, the human spirit can find grace and renewal.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Retrieving Our Souls from the Shore" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author draws from her lived experience as a devoted mother and cherished family member. Living in Michigan with her husband Walt and their beloved pets, Russ has built a life centered on relationships, whether through quiet moments with loved ones or adventures shared across the Great Lakes and wooded trails. Her close ties to family and friends inform her compassionate voice throughout this reflective work, bringing authentic emotion to every page.
In "Retrieving Our Souls from the Shore," Russ gently weaves together tender remembrance with spiritual insight, revealing the sacred intersection where life and loss converge. Through candid reflection and honest storytelling, readers will discover how the heart remembers across time, how the soul communicates in whispers of grace, and how hope can quietly bloom even in darkness. The memoir speaks to anyone who has experienced profound loss, offering reassurance that love endures beyond death and that peace remains possible in life's most difficult seasons.
"This journey through grief became my path to healing," said author Annie Russ. "I hope these reflections remind others that our deepest connections—the bonds we cherish with those we've lost—remain eternally present in our hearts and spirits."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Annie Russ's compassionate work provides solace and perspective for those navigating grief. Readers will discover that love transcends loss and that even in sorrow, the human spirit can find grace and renewal.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Retrieving Our Souls from the Shore" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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