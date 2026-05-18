Recent Release, "THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX: The Unfinished Business of Donald J. Trump" from Author Dr. Wayne C. Cooper, Examines a Leader's Astonishing Political Comeback
Pasadena, CA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Wayne C. Cooper has completed a new book exploring the extraordinary comeback of Donald Trump and the deeper currents that made his resurgence inevitable. The narrative traces Trump's journey from political obituaries written by media elites and cultural opponents to his triumphant return to the White House, offering readers an unflinching examination of the forces—both personal and national—that fueled this improbable revival.
Drawing on his background as a Black pastor, military veteran, and uncompromising cultural commentator, Dr. Cooper brings a distinctive perspective to this analysis. His previous work, the critically acclaimed Healing the Souls of Black Men, established him as a scholar unafraid to challenge prevailing orthodoxies and champion unpopular truths. Now, with the conviction and clarity that defines his ministry and public commentary, he turns his attention to the monumental political events reshaping America.
"THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX: The Unfinished Business of Donald J. Trump" delves into the spiritual and ideological dimensions of Trump's political ascendance, presenting it not merely as a partisan victory but as a symptom of a nation's awakening to institutional corruption and cultural decay. Readers will confront penetrating questions about constitutional order, the moral bankruptcy of progressive extremism, and the untapped power of ordinary citizens to reclaim their nation. Dr. Cooper argues that Trump's unfinished business transcends personal ambition—it represents the soul of a country desperate for revival and restoration.
"I wrote this book not as a blind partisan but as a patriot deeply concerned with the truth of our condition," said author Dr. Wayne C. Cooper. "The Rise of the Phoenix is my attempt to illuminate why the American people made the choice they did and what it means for the future of our republic."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Wayne C. Cooper's prophetic work challenges readers to look beyond surface-level politics and recognize the profound spiritual reckoning unfolding in America. This book cuts through manufactured narratives to deliver sobering clarity about our nation's critical hour.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX: The Unfinished Business of Donald J. Trump" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing on his background as a Black pastor, military veteran, and uncompromising cultural commentator, Dr. Cooper brings a distinctive perspective to this analysis. His previous work, the critically acclaimed Healing the Souls of Black Men, established him as a scholar unafraid to challenge prevailing orthodoxies and champion unpopular truths. Now, with the conviction and clarity that defines his ministry and public commentary, he turns his attention to the monumental political events reshaping America.
"THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX: The Unfinished Business of Donald J. Trump" delves into the spiritual and ideological dimensions of Trump's political ascendance, presenting it not merely as a partisan victory but as a symptom of a nation's awakening to institutional corruption and cultural decay. Readers will confront penetrating questions about constitutional order, the moral bankruptcy of progressive extremism, and the untapped power of ordinary citizens to reclaim their nation. Dr. Cooper argues that Trump's unfinished business transcends personal ambition—it represents the soul of a country desperate for revival and restoration.
"I wrote this book not as a blind partisan but as a patriot deeply concerned with the truth of our condition," said author Dr. Wayne C. Cooper. "The Rise of the Phoenix is my attempt to illuminate why the American people made the choice they did and what it means for the future of our republic."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Wayne C. Cooper's prophetic work challenges readers to look beyond surface-level politics and recognize the profound spiritual reckoning unfolding in America. This book cuts through manufactured narratives to deliver sobering clarity about our nation's critical hour.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX: The Unfinished Business of Donald J. Trump" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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