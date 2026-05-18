Author Kathleen Joplin’s New Book, "Soul-Searching: A journey to self discovery," is a Powerful Self-Help Book Designed to Guide Readers Towards Knowing Their True Selves
Recent release "Soul-Searching: A journey to self discovery" from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathleen Joplin is a compelling and thought-provoking guide that aims to help readers reflect on and discover why they truly are. Through this increase in self-awareness, Joplin hopes to guide readers to a higher sense of purpose and living.
Paris, TX, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Joplin has completed her new book, "Soul-Searching: A journey to self discovery": a stirring and uplifting self-help book that will allow readers to become more aware of who they are and their true soul.
“Being self-aware is the highest goal one can achieve in understanding who the self was in the past, who the self is in the present, and who the self will be in the future,” shares Joplin.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kathleen Joplin’s enlightening series will help readers seeking pathways to personal development as they are guided through a transformative journey of self-reflection and understanding. “Soul-Searching” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, offering a vital resource for those who long to better themselves through truly knowing themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Soul-Searching: A journey to self discovery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Being self-aware is the highest goal one can achieve in understanding who the self was in the past, who the self is in the present, and who the self will be in the future,” shares Joplin.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kathleen Joplin’s enlightening series will help readers seeking pathways to personal development as they are guided through a transformative journey of self-reflection and understanding. “Soul-Searching” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, offering a vital resource for those who long to better themselves through truly knowing themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Soul-Searching: A journey to self discovery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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