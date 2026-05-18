Author Kathleen Joplin’s New Book, "Soul-Searching: A journey to self discovery," is a Powerful Self-Help Book Designed to Guide Readers Towards Knowing Their True Selves

Recent release "Soul-Searching: A journey to self discovery" from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathleen Joplin is a compelling and thought-provoking guide that aims to help readers reflect on and discover why they truly are. Through this increase in self-awareness, Joplin hopes to guide readers to a higher sense of purpose and living.