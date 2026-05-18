Recent Release "Meet Lil' Benny" from Fulton Books Author J. W. Rogers Introduces Young Readers to an Unforgettable Character Exploring the Wonders of Family and Nature
Dallas, TX, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. W. Rogers has completed a new book, "Meet Lil' Benny": The Bigfoot, a delightful children's adventure that invites readers into the enchanting world of a curious young Bigfoot and his loving family. Set within the mysterious woods of the Valley, this interactive narrative transforms the reader into Lil' Benny's companion as he embarks on explorations of his natural habitat, discovering the beauty and magic hidden within the forest around him.
Rogers is a family man and passionate outdoorsman whose vivid imagination has been shaped by decades spent in nature and in service to others. With over thirty-six years in the restaurant industry, he developed the kind of warmth and genuine connection that now infuses every page of his storytelling. His deep Texas roots and abiding love for the great outdoors have cultivated a unique perspective that brings authenticity and charm to his work. Rogers shares his life with his beloved family, loyal yellow Labrador retrievers, and an enduring enthusiasm for both writing and the mysteries of the natural world.
Through this heartwarming tale, readers will discover essential truths about family bonds, the importance of curiosity, and the joy found in shared adventure. Lil' Benny's journey celebrates the wonders of the great outdoors while weaving in themes of togetherness, wonder, and gentle mischief. Young readers will find themselves captivated by the playful spirit of a character who sees the world with fresh eyes and shares that sense of discovery with every page, creating lasting memories through the power of imaginative storytelling.
"I wanted to create a story that brings families together and sparks children's curiosity about the natural world while celebrating the unbreakable bonds we share with those we love," said author J. W. Rogers.
Published by Fulton Books, J. W. Rogers's charming work offers young readers an uplifting introduction to themes of family and exploration. This enchanting adventure will inspire children to embrace curiosity and appreciate the connections that matter most.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Meet Lil' Benny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Rogers is a family man and passionate outdoorsman whose vivid imagination has been shaped by decades spent in nature and in service to others. With over thirty-six years in the restaurant industry, he developed the kind of warmth and genuine connection that now infuses every page of his storytelling. His deep Texas roots and abiding love for the great outdoors have cultivated a unique perspective that brings authenticity and charm to his work. Rogers shares his life with his beloved family, loyal yellow Labrador retrievers, and an enduring enthusiasm for both writing and the mysteries of the natural world.
Through this heartwarming tale, readers will discover essential truths about family bonds, the importance of curiosity, and the joy found in shared adventure. Lil' Benny's journey celebrates the wonders of the great outdoors while weaving in themes of togetherness, wonder, and gentle mischief. Young readers will find themselves captivated by the playful spirit of a character who sees the world with fresh eyes and shares that sense of discovery with every page, creating lasting memories through the power of imaginative storytelling.
"I wanted to create a story that brings families together and sparks children's curiosity about the natural world while celebrating the unbreakable bonds we share with those we love," said author J. W. Rogers.
Published by Fulton Books, J. W. Rogers's charming work offers young readers an uplifting introduction to themes of family and exploration. This enchanting adventure will inspire children to embrace curiosity and appreciate the connections that matter most.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Meet Lil' Benny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories