Recent Release "It's Mine, Not Yours!" from Fulton Books Author Ellise Boyd-Johnson Explores Sibling Struggles with Personal Boundaries and Developmental Growth
Plainfield, IL, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ellise Boyd-Johnson has completed a new book, "It's Mine, Not Yours!" which captures a familiar household scenario where five-year-old Lucy grows increasingly frustrated as her two-year-old brother PJ helps himself to her belongings without permission. As tensions mount and Lucy searches for solutions, she faces a fundamental question that many young children grapple with: Can PJ learn to respect her things, or must she simply accept his developmental limitations?
Drawing from two decades of experience working with young children in educational settings, Boyd-Johnson brings authentic insight to this relatable family dynamic. Her journey began in 1993 when she taught toddlers in a licensed daycare center while raising her own child, sparking a lifelong passion for understanding how children think and interact. She went on to earn an Associate degree in Early Childhood Education, a Bachelor's degree in Social Services, and a Master's degree in Education. Today, as owner and executive director of two childcare centers and a parenting agency, she continues dedicating her career to helping families navigate the complexities of child development.
"It's Mine, Not Yours!" addresses the tender balance between sibling dynamics and age-appropriate behavior, offering young readers a candid look at frustration, fairness, and acceptance. Through Lucy's perspective, children will discover that sometimes growing up means learning when boundaries can be enforced and when patience becomes the greater lesson. This gentle exploration of family relationships reminds us that conflicts between siblings, while exasperating, often teach the most valuable lessons about compromise and compassion.
"I wanted to create a story that validates children's feelings while also helping them understand the developmental stages their younger siblings are experiencing," said author Ellise Boyd-Johnson. "By seeing Lucy's journey, children learn that respecting others—even when they don't yet respect us—builds stronger family bonds."
Published by Fulton Books, Ellise Boyd-Johnson's insightful work equips families with a framework for addressing real household challenges. Parents and educators will find this story an invaluable tool for opening conversations about boundaries, empathy, and sibling relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "It's Mine, Not Yours!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from two decades of experience working with young children in educational settings, Boyd-Johnson brings authentic insight to this relatable family dynamic. Her journey began in 1993 when she taught toddlers in a licensed daycare center while raising her own child, sparking a lifelong passion for understanding how children think and interact. She went on to earn an Associate degree in Early Childhood Education, a Bachelor's degree in Social Services, and a Master's degree in Education. Today, as owner and executive director of two childcare centers and a parenting agency, she continues dedicating her career to helping families navigate the complexities of child development.
"It's Mine, Not Yours!" addresses the tender balance between sibling dynamics and age-appropriate behavior, offering young readers a candid look at frustration, fairness, and acceptance. Through Lucy's perspective, children will discover that sometimes growing up means learning when boundaries can be enforced and when patience becomes the greater lesson. This gentle exploration of family relationships reminds us that conflicts between siblings, while exasperating, often teach the most valuable lessons about compromise and compassion.
"I wanted to create a story that validates children's feelings while also helping them understand the developmental stages their younger siblings are experiencing," said author Ellise Boyd-Johnson. "By seeing Lucy's journey, children learn that respecting others—even when they don't yet respect us—builds stronger family bonds."
Published by Fulton Books, Ellise Boyd-Johnson's insightful work equips families with a framework for addressing real household challenges. Parents and educators will find this story an invaluable tool for opening conversations about boundaries, empathy, and sibling relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "It's Mine, Not Yours!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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