Recent Release "2029" from Fulton Books Author AJ Dylan Explores a Fractured America Where Power Operates Invisibly and Truth Has Been Systematically Erased
Seattle, WA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AJ Dylan has completed a new book, "2029," a relentless political thriller that envisions America not destroyed through overt collapse but quietly dismantled through manipulation, propaganda, and institutional control. The narrative opens on a nation where democratic processes have been corrupted, media outlets silenced, and historical records rewritten by shadowy forces. At the center of this nightmare sits the US president, reduced to a figurehead while a clandestine organization known only as the Five orchestrates events from the darkness. Into this landscape steps John Reeves, a former intelligence operative haunted by his own mysterious past, who stumbles upon a truth too dangerous to speak aloud.
Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest among towering evergreens, AJ Dylan's life has been shaped by service, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to understanding humanity. He served with distinction in the Marine Corps during the Iraq War and later with the Army in Afghanistan—experiences that instilled in him a profound respect for the cost of freedom and the nature of leadership. Between deployments, he worked as a microbiologist across multiple continents, observing the human dramas that unfold in hospitals and communities worldwide. Today, he serves as lead recruiter for the Washington National Guard in King County, a position requiring deep reserves of trust and discipline. These varied experiences have given him a sophisticated understanding of power, institutional corruption, and the lengths people will go to resist oppression.
In "2029," Dylan weaves together surveillance nightmares, clandestine resistance movements, and the personal reckoning of flawed individuals fighting against an omnipotent machine. Alongside John Reeves works Clara Voss, a cunning strategist bearing her own scars from betrayal, as they navigate a fractured landscape of hidden prisons, memory manipulation, and veiled tyranny. The stakes escalate with every revelation, forcing both characters and readers to confront uncomfortable questions about the fragility of democracy and the cost of comfortable silence. Dylan examines what becomes of a nation when truth dies, accountability vanishes, and ordinary citizens must choose between safety and freedom. For readers seeking a terrifyingly plausible vision of political collapse paired with visceral action and emotional depth, this work delivers a cautionary tale that resonates long after the final page.
"I wrote '2029' because I couldn't ignore the question anymore," said author AJ Dylan. "What happens when the systems meant to protect us become weapons against us? This story explores that darkness, but it also shows that resistance—real, messy, complicated resistance—is always possible if people are willing to fight for it."
Published by Fulton Books, AJ Dylan's gripping work examines the mechanics of institutional control and the human capacity for defiance. The novel serves as both a chilling warning and an exhortation for vigilance in safeguarding democratic values.
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase "2029" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest among towering evergreens, AJ Dylan's life has been shaped by service, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to understanding humanity. He served with distinction in the Marine Corps during the Iraq War and later with the Army in Afghanistan—experiences that instilled in him a profound respect for the cost of freedom and the nature of leadership. Between deployments, he worked as a microbiologist across multiple continents, observing the human dramas that unfold in hospitals and communities worldwide. Today, he serves as lead recruiter for the Washington National Guard in King County, a position requiring deep reserves of trust and discipline. These varied experiences have given him a sophisticated understanding of power, institutional corruption, and the lengths people will go to resist oppression.
In "2029," Dylan weaves together surveillance nightmares, clandestine resistance movements, and the personal reckoning of flawed individuals fighting against an omnipotent machine. Alongside John Reeves works Clara Voss, a cunning strategist bearing her own scars from betrayal, as they navigate a fractured landscape of hidden prisons, memory manipulation, and veiled tyranny. The stakes escalate with every revelation, forcing both characters and readers to confront uncomfortable questions about the fragility of democracy and the cost of comfortable silence. Dylan examines what becomes of a nation when truth dies, accountability vanishes, and ordinary citizens must choose between safety and freedom. For readers seeking a terrifyingly plausible vision of political collapse paired with visceral action and emotional depth, this work delivers a cautionary tale that resonates long after the final page.
"I wrote '2029' because I couldn't ignore the question anymore," said author AJ Dylan. "What happens when the systems meant to protect us become weapons against us? This story explores that darkness, but it also shows that resistance—real, messy, complicated resistance—is always possible if people are willing to fight for it."
Published by Fulton Books, AJ Dylan's gripping work examines the mechanics of institutional control and the human capacity for defiance. The novel serves as both a chilling warning and an exhortation for vigilance in safeguarding democratic values.
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase "2029" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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