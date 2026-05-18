Recent Release, "Tale of Etheris," by Scott Holland, Explores a Deity and Mortal Sharing One Body, Bridging Differences Through Unforgettable Tales
Kyle, TX, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scott Holland has completed a new book, "Tale of Etheris," a fantasy narrative that transports readers into the extraordinary existence of Etheris, the god of light and chaos. Raised alongside his twin brother and trained by Ronan, the god of time, Etheris navigates a celestial realm filled with profound challenges and transformative encounters. This epic saga weaves together themes of divine purpose and mortal vulnerability as the protagonist grapples with his place in a universe both wondrous and perilous.
Holland draws from his passion for anime and video games—mediums that have long sparked his imagination and sustained his creative spirit. These influences permeate the narrative, infusing it with dynamic energy and layered character development that resonates with contemporary audiences. His debut work reflects years of contemplation about storytelling and the connections forged between beings across realms.
"Tale of Etheris" by Scott Holland explores the profound struggles Etheris faces throughout his divine existence, from managing his inner turmoil and destructive impulses to confronting his deepest fears and embracing his soulmate despite their initial conflict. Readers will discover how a god's journey becomes inextricably bound with a mortal listener's own quest for understanding, as each revelation peels back layers of vulnerability, companionship, and redemption that define what it truly means to belong.
"I wanted to craft a story where two beings from vastly different worlds could find common ground through vulnerability and shared experience," said author Scott Holland. "Etheris's struggles are universal, even wrapped in divine mythology, and I hope readers see themselves reflected in his journey."
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Holland's enthralling work offers readers an immersive escape into a richly imagined world where gods bleed emotion and mortals discover their own hidden strength. This narrative testament reminds us that understanding transcends all boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Tale of Etheris" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Holland draws from his passion for anime and video games—mediums that have long sparked his imagination and sustained his creative spirit. These influences permeate the narrative, infusing it with dynamic energy and layered character development that resonates with contemporary audiences. His debut work reflects years of contemplation about storytelling and the connections forged between beings across realms.
"Tale of Etheris" by Scott Holland explores the profound struggles Etheris faces throughout his divine existence, from managing his inner turmoil and destructive impulses to confronting his deepest fears and embracing his soulmate despite their initial conflict. Readers will discover how a god's journey becomes inextricably bound with a mortal listener's own quest for understanding, as each revelation peels back layers of vulnerability, companionship, and redemption that define what it truly means to belong.
"I wanted to craft a story where two beings from vastly different worlds could find common ground through vulnerability and shared experience," said author Scott Holland. "Etheris's struggles are universal, even wrapped in divine mythology, and I hope readers see themselves reflected in his journey."
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Holland's enthralling work offers readers an immersive escape into a richly imagined world where gods bleed emotion and mortals discover their own hidden strength. This narrative testament reminds us that understanding transcends all boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Tale of Etheris" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories