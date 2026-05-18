Recent Release, "China," from Fulton Books Authors Gary Bischoff and Wang Wei, Illuminates a Nation Whose History and Traditions Remain Unfamiliar to Western Audiences
Stamford, CT, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gary Bischoff and Wang Wei have completed a new book, "China": Insight into History, Culture and People—a comprehensive exploration that serves as an essential guide for understanding this dynamic nation's past, present, and growing global influence. Through engaging narrative, the authors examine China's rich heritage, vibrant customs, and nuanced relationship with the West, offering readers critical context for grasping the country's evolving role on the world stage in our era of unprecedented global interconnection.
The collaborative effort draws on the distinct backgrounds of both authors. Gary Bischoff brings decades of engineering expertise and academic experience as a former adjunct professor at the State University of New York, complemented by his extensive travels throughout China and intermediate proficiency in Mandarin Chinese. His cross-cultural engagement and technical knowledge provide a distinctive analytical lens through which to examine Chinese society. Wang Wei, a native of China and accomplished auditor for a premier certification company, contributes deep insider knowledge alongside her Bachelor's degree in English and passion for bridging cultural divides. Together, their bilingual abilities and professional experiences create an authoritative yet accessible perspective.
"China" explores themes of historical continuity, cultural identity, and international relations with intellectual rigor and clarity. Readers will discover how China's ancient traditions shape its contemporary decisions, the intricate dynamics of cross-cultural understanding, and the critical role this nation plays in shaping global affairs. The book invites Western audiences to move beyond stereotypes and misconceptions, fostering genuine appreciation for a civilization whose influence touches every corner of our interconnected world.
"Our goal was to create a bridge of understanding between East and West," said the authors. "By weaving together history, culture, and contemporary insight, we hope readers gain not just knowledge about China, but genuine appreciation for its people and their contributions to our shared future."
Published by Fulton Books, Gary Bischoff and Wang Wei's illuminating work equips readers with the nuanced understanding needed to navigate an increasingly multipolar world. This book transforms complex geopolitical and cultural topics into accessible, thought-provoking content that empowers informed global citizenship.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "China" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The collaborative effort draws on the distinct backgrounds of both authors. Gary Bischoff brings decades of engineering expertise and academic experience as a former adjunct professor at the State University of New York, complemented by his extensive travels throughout China and intermediate proficiency in Mandarin Chinese. His cross-cultural engagement and technical knowledge provide a distinctive analytical lens through which to examine Chinese society. Wang Wei, a native of China and accomplished auditor for a premier certification company, contributes deep insider knowledge alongside her Bachelor's degree in English and passion for bridging cultural divides. Together, their bilingual abilities and professional experiences create an authoritative yet accessible perspective.
"China" explores themes of historical continuity, cultural identity, and international relations with intellectual rigor and clarity. Readers will discover how China's ancient traditions shape its contemporary decisions, the intricate dynamics of cross-cultural understanding, and the critical role this nation plays in shaping global affairs. The book invites Western audiences to move beyond stereotypes and misconceptions, fostering genuine appreciation for a civilization whose influence touches every corner of our interconnected world.
"Our goal was to create a bridge of understanding between East and West," said the authors. "By weaving together history, culture, and contemporary insight, we hope readers gain not just knowledge about China, but genuine appreciation for its people and their contributions to our shared future."
Published by Fulton Books, Gary Bischoff and Wang Wei's illuminating work equips readers with the nuanced understanding needed to navigate an increasingly multipolar world. This book transforms complex geopolitical and cultural topics into accessible, thought-provoking content that empowers informed global citizenship.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "China" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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