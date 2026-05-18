Recent Release, "Papa Went to Heaven?" from Fulton Books Author Kelli P. Koepke, Poignantly Explores a Young Boy's Journey Through Grief and Healing
Superior, NE, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kelli P. Koepke has completed a new book, "Papa Went to Heaven?" — a heartwarming story of a young boy named Uriah and his adored grandfather, "Papa." Inseparable, they shared a joyful life together on the farm, with Papa teaching Uriah about country living. But when Papa suddenly passes away, Uriah is left with profound questions about where his beloved grandfather has gone.
The author's own personal tragedy has deeply informed this work. After the devastating loss of her husband, Kelli navigated her intense grief with unwavering faith, finding solace in God's guiding hand. Now, she draws on these profound life experiences to sensitively explore a child's understanding of death and the afterlife.
"Papa Went to Heaven?" by Kelli P. Koepke tenderly illuminates the eternal truths of heaven, the comfort of cherished memories, and the enduring power of love. Through Uriah's eyes, readers will discover the profound blessings that can arise even from the deepest sorrow.
"Writing this book has been a cathartic journey for me, as I've drawn on my own experiences with loss to help a young child make sense of the unimaginable," said author Kelli P. Koepke. "My hope is that 'Papa Went to Heaven?' will provide solace and guidance to families navigating this difficult terrain."
Published by Fulton Books, Kelli P. Koepke's insightful work offers readers a heartfelt exploration of grief, faith, and the eternal bonds of family. This poignant book is a must-read for anyone seeking comfort and hope in the face of loss.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Papa Went to Heaven?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's own personal tragedy has deeply informed this work. After the devastating loss of her husband, Kelli navigated her intense grief with unwavering faith, finding solace in God's guiding hand. Now, she draws on these profound life experiences to sensitively explore a child's understanding of death and the afterlife.
"Papa Went to Heaven?" by Kelli P. Koepke tenderly illuminates the eternal truths of heaven, the comfort of cherished memories, and the enduring power of love. Through Uriah's eyes, readers will discover the profound blessings that can arise even from the deepest sorrow.
"Writing this book has been a cathartic journey for me, as I've drawn on my own experiences with loss to help a young child make sense of the unimaginable," said author Kelli P. Koepke. "My hope is that 'Papa Went to Heaven?' will provide solace and guidance to families navigating this difficult terrain."
Published by Fulton Books, Kelli P. Koepke's insightful work offers readers a heartfelt exploration of grief, faith, and the eternal bonds of family. This poignant book is a must-read for anyone seeking comfort and hope in the face of loss.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Papa Went to Heaven?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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