Yenna Knighthold’s New Book, "Echoes of the Arcane: The Parallel Realm Series," Follows a Warrior Who Sets Out to Scale a Mysterious Tower That Calls to Her
Hazel Green, AL, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Yenna Knighthold, a certified death doula and poet who lives in the South with her family, has completed her most recent book, “Echoes of the Arcane: The Parallel Realm Series”: a gripping fantasy novel that centers around Canyon, a warrior who must embark on a perilous quest to save her kingdom and restore peace after her betrothed, the king, is gravely wounded.
“Archimagus, the demon king of Circle Eight, has just won the great war solidifying a ten-thousand-year peacetime for his people,” writes Knighthold. “With a nervous ambition, he now focuses on rebuilding his nation and preparing for his union with the beautiful and mysterious warrior who volunteered her hand. This was a shocking revelation to the king who believed his looks alone left him unworthy of such a gift. Canyon was a paradox. Everyone knew her name and her terrifying reputation; however, her true history was mired in rumors. Before she can settle into her role as queen, a formidable enemy puts a mark on the king’s life, breaking the peace treaty and disrupting the timeline of the entire Andromeda Parallel.
“As Canyon is left at the helm and her king fights for his life, a wicked force calls out to her. The Sagian Tower, better known as the Tower of Death, had been locked and sealed centuries ago due to the many who attempted to ascend the tower to no avail. No one had ever survived the trials—no one. Now it awakens and wants Canyon, who is determined to answer its call, even if it means going against the order of the king. Is she strong enough to withstand the trials and unlock the power that can save the crumbling parallel, or will answering the call deliver her into the hands of the enemy, making her just another victim to the Echoes of the Arcane?”
Published by Fulton Books, Yenna Knighthold’s book will captivate readers as they follow Canyon’s epic quest to scale the Tower of Death and discover what mysteries lie beyond its dangerous trials. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Echoes of the Arcane: The Parallel Realm Series” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Echoes of the Arcane: The Parallel Realm Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Archimagus, the demon king of Circle Eight, has just won the great war solidifying a ten-thousand-year peacetime for his people,” writes Knighthold. “With a nervous ambition, he now focuses on rebuilding his nation and preparing for his union with the beautiful and mysterious warrior who volunteered her hand. This was a shocking revelation to the king who believed his looks alone left him unworthy of such a gift. Canyon was a paradox. Everyone knew her name and her terrifying reputation; however, her true history was mired in rumors. Before she can settle into her role as queen, a formidable enemy puts a mark on the king’s life, breaking the peace treaty and disrupting the timeline of the entire Andromeda Parallel.
“As Canyon is left at the helm and her king fights for his life, a wicked force calls out to her. The Sagian Tower, better known as the Tower of Death, had been locked and sealed centuries ago due to the many who attempted to ascend the tower to no avail. No one had ever survived the trials—no one. Now it awakens and wants Canyon, who is determined to answer its call, even if it means going against the order of the king. Is she strong enough to withstand the trials and unlock the power that can save the crumbling parallel, or will answering the call deliver her into the hands of the enemy, making her just another victim to the Echoes of the Arcane?”
Published by Fulton Books, Yenna Knighthold’s book will captivate readers as they follow Canyon’s epic quest to scale the Tower of Death and discover what mysteries lie beyond its dangerous trials. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Echoes of the Arcane: The Parallel Realm Series” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Echoes of the Arcane: The Parallel Realm Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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