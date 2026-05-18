Bill Keen’s New Book, "Fishing in the Further Streams: A Continuing Memoir," is a Riveting Collection of Anecdotes That Chronicle the Author’s Journey Through Life
Newville, PA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bill Keen has completed his most recent book, “Fishing in the Further Streams: A Continuing Memoir”: a captivating memoir that continues the author’s recounting of his journey to become a husband, father, and teacher.
The author writes, “This is a road map like the ones we used to get free at the Esso station, remember? What, you’ve never heard of an Esso station? Where ya been all my life? How about Gulf? Yeah, they’re still around. I saw one of them just the other day somewhere in Cumberland County. You’re right, no free maps. Nothing’s free? Not even the air? Free of what? Oh, for sanity’s sake, let’s not get into that. Great gobs of goose grease, take it or leave it! But remember, when you hit a pothole, I offered this little packet of advice in advance. Sigh!
“These essays are based on actual events, all fictionalized to some extent. A few are even more fictional. I have changed some names. I am writing this preface at Thanksgiving time in my eighty-seventh year. I can smell the turkey Suzanne is preparing as I write. Being with Suzanne, Fran, and Jake in Lexington has stirred hitherto buried memories; and conversations with them have challenged and corrected some of my recollections. I doubt that I’ll ever get them all absolutely right, but then again, what was that tale I once heard about Persian rugs?”
Published by Fulton Books, Bill Keen’s book is a follow-up to his previous memoir, “Eden across the Street and Other Formative Places,” and invites readers from all walks of life to follow along as he strides, stumbles, and learns how to catch his balance through life’s trials and triumphs.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Fishing in the Further Streams: A Continuing Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
The author writes, “This is a road map like the ones we used to get free at the Esso station, remember? What, you’ve never heard of an Esso station? Where ya been all my life? How about Gulf? Yeah, they’re still around. I saw one of them just the other day somewhere in Cumberland County. You’re right, no free maps. Nothing’s free? Not even the air? Free of what? Oh, for sanity’s sake, let’s not get into that. Great gobs of goose grease, take it or leave it! But remember, when you hit a pothole, I offered this little packet of advice in advance. Sigh!
“These essays are based on actual events, all fictionalized to some extent. A few are even more fictional. I have changed some names. I am writing this preface at Thanksgiving time in my eighty-seventh year. I can smell the turkey Suzanne is preparing as I write. Being with Suzanne, Fran, and Jake in Lexington has stirred hitherto buried memories; and conversations with them have challenged and corrected some of my recollections. I doubt that I’ll ever get them all absolutely right, but then again, what was that tale I once heard about Persian rugs?”
Published by Fulton Books, Bill Keen’s book is a follow-up to his previous memoir, “Eden across the Street and Other Formative Places,” and invites readers from all walks of life to follow along as he strides, stumbles, and learns how to catch his balance through life’s trials and triumphs.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Fishing in the Further Streams: A Continuing Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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