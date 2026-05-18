Recent Release, "Blessed Eagle," from Fulton Books Author James Piggott, Tells a Captivating Tale of Warring Animal Clans and the Divine Forces That Guide Their Destinies
Union, NJ, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Piggott has completed a new book, "Blessed Eagle" — a stirring saga that follows the blessed eagle and his family as they clash with the cursed Eastern Diamondback clan, King Cobra, and King Mamba. This epic narrative transports readers to a vivid, imaginative world where the fates of man and beast hang in the balance.
Piggott's compelling body of work is infused with his deep faith and lifelong devotion to helping underprivileged children through the Zayas Foundation. His profoundly personal journey has imbued "Blessed Eagle" with spiritually rich themes and an emotionally resonant, heart-stirring sensibility.
"As an author, my greatest hope is to uplift and inspire readers through stories that celebrate the power of the divine and our interconnectedness with all living things," said author James Piggott.
Published by Fulton Books, James Piggott's faith-filled work offers readers a captivating, imaginative escape. "Blessed Eagle" is a must-read for fans of thought-provoking, action-packed fantasy.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Blessed Eagle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Piggott's compelling body of work is infused with his deep faith and lifelong devotion to helping underprivileged children through the Zayas Foundation. His profoundly personal journey has imbued "Blessed Eagle" with spiritually rich themes and an emotionally resonant, heart-stirring sensibility.
"As an author, my greatest hope is to uplift and inspire readers through stories that celebrate the power of the divine and our interconnectedness with all living things," said author James Piggott.
Published by Fulton Books, James Piggott's faith-filled work offers readers a captivating, imaginative escape. "Blessed Eagle" is a must-read for fans of thought-provoking, action-packed fantasy.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Blessed Eagle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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