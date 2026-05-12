HLA Tree Service Announces 2026 Community Scholarship Recipient: Miley Marchand to Pursue Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech University
HLA Tree Service, led by William Manuel (ISA Certified Arborist® #SO-367105A), has awarded its 2026 Community Scholarship to Miley Marchand. Manuel, a LaSAS alumnus, established the award to support local leadership. Marchand, a senior with a 4.0 GPA, will study Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech. HLA provides expert tree removal and storm cleanup as a Louisiana Licensed Arborist (#2837) and TRAQ Qualified professional.
William Manuel, the young entrepreneur and high-authority leader behind HLA Tree Service (recognized regionally as 318-TREEMAN), is pleased to announce that Miley Marchand has been selected as the recipient of the company’s 2026 Community Scholarship. Manuel, an alumnus of the Louisiana School for Agricultural Sciences (LaSAS) in Bunkie, LA, established this initiative to cultivate the next generation of leadership within his own alma mater.
A Philosophy of Growth and Community Roots
The scholarship represents a significant investment by HLA Tree Service into the professional development of local talent. By returning to the halls of LaSAS in Bunkie, Manuel aims to foster the same discipline and agricultural stewardship that define his enterprise.
"Supporting LaSAS and extraordinary students like Miley is a cornerstone of our mission," said William Manuel, Owner of HLA Tree Service. "At HLA, we understand the importance of strong roots—both the ones we manage professionally as arborists and the ones we share in this community. Seeing a student achieve this level of distinction is exactly why we are committed to giving back to the region".
A Record of Academic Distinction
Miley Marchand, a graduating senior at LaSAS, has demonstrated an exceptional trajectory in both academics and community service. Maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA, Marchand has served as the Secretary for the LaSAS FFA and remained an active powerhouse in Beta Club and 4H.
Her academic rigor is further evidenced by her completion of over 30 hours of college credit via dual enrollment, providing a strategic advantage as she enters higher education. This fall, Marchand will enroll at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA, to pursue a four-year undergraduate program in Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
The Gold Standard in Central Louisiana Arboriculture
The alignment between Marchand’s scientific ambitions and HLA Tree Service’s environmental expertise highlights the company’s position as the premier authority in Louisiana arboriculture. As a highly credentialed young entrepreneur, William Manuel has scaled HLA into a high performance operation serving Alexandria, Pineville, Bunkie, Marksville, and Hessmer, as well as the broader Rapides, Avoyelles, and Evangeline Parishes.
HLA Tree Service maintains dominance in the market through elite certifications that signify unparalleled technical expertise:
• Louisiana Licensed Arborist #2837
• ISA Certified Arborist #SO-367105A
• ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualified (TRAQ)
By deploying a sophisticated fleet—including specialized bucket trucks, lifts and heavy equipment—HLA Tree Service remains the region's first choice for complex tree removal, precision trimming, and emergency storm cleanup.
HLA Tree Service (318-TREEMAN)
Media Contact:
William Manuel, Owner
Louisiana Licensed Arborist (2837)
ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A)
ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification (TRAQ – Qualified Arborist)
Serving Hessmer, Alexandria, Pineville, Marksville, Ville Platte, Pollock, Opelousas &
Surrounding Central LA Parishes / Areas
Phone: 318-873-3626 (318-TREEMAN)
Website: https://hlalawnservices.com/
John Manuel
318-873-3626
https://hlalawnservices.com
Arborist William Manuel & Miley Marchand
ISA Certified Arborist William Manuel presents the 2026 HLA Tree Service Community Scholarship to LaSAS senior Miley Marchand. Miley, a 4.0 student, will study Pre-Vet at LA Tech. HLA supports local growth with elite arborist standards. 318-TREEMAN.
HLA Tree Service Official Logo
Official logo for HLA Tree Service (318-TREEMAN), a premier arboriculture firm in Central Louisiana. Led by ISA Certified Arborist William Manuel, providing expert tree removal and emergency storm cleanup in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes.