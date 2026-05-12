HLA Tree Service Announces 2026 Community Scholarship Recipient: Miley Marchand to Pursue Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech University

HLA Tree Service, led by William Manuel (ISA Certified Arborist® #SO-367105A), has awarded its 2026 Community Scholarship to Miley Marchand. Manuel, a LaSAS alumnus, established the award to support local leadership. Marchand, a senior with a 4.0 GPA, will study Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech. HLA provides expert tree removal and storm cleanup as a Louisiana Licensed Arborist (#2837) and TRAQ Qualified professional.