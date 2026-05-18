Recent Release, "Stop Waiting for Saviors," from Fulton Books Author Robert Myers, PhD, Offers Higher-Education Leaders a Blueprint for Institutional Governance
Spokane, WA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Myers, PhD has completed a new book, "Stop Waiting for Saviors": The Governance Revolution Universities Need to Survive, which serves as both a clarion call and a practical roadmap for trustees and presidents determined to navigate the seismic shifts reshaping higher education. The premise is unambiguous: traditional governance models are becoming obsolete, and institutions that cling to outdated board structures will inevitably fall behind institutions that embrace radical reinvention. This work confronts the hard realities facing universities today—demographic upheaval, technological disruption, and eroding public confidence—and offers concrete solutions for boards willing to challenge the status quo.
With more than four decades of experience across public, private nonprofit, and proprietary institutions, Myers brings an unparalleled depth of institutional knowledge to his analysis. He has served as a university president and chancellor, senior system executive, and strategic advisor to governing boards, roles that granted him firsthand exposure to both the failures of conventional governance and the transformative potential of innovative leadership architectures. As former Director of the Board Effectiveness Practice at Casagrande Consulting and former Senior Consultant for the Casagrande Institute for Higher Education Effectiveness at Viterbo University, Myers has dedicated his career to helping boards align their fiduciary, strategic, and generative responsibilities while translating mission into measurable outcomes. His institutional leadership—including his tenure as Chancellor of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide, his pivotal role in the financial turnaround and acquisition at Daniel Webster College, and his work advancing systemwide strategy across the University System of Maryland—informs every recommendation in this volume.
"Stop Waiting for Saviors" reveals the existential stakes facing higher education and offers readers a proven competence framework for institutional resilience. Rather than advocating for incremental reforms, Myers demonstrates how to build sophisticated strategic capabilities, embrace calculated experimentation, forge powerful institutional alliances, and transform faculty governance into a driver of innovation and collaboration. Readers will discover how to cultivate genuine strategic intelligence within their boards, moving beyond tradition-bound decision-making toward proactive anticipation of threats and opportunities. The central thesis demands both intellectual honesty and organizational courage: institutions must lead the governance revolution or risk becoming relics swept aside by it.
"The governance revolution is not coming—it's already here," said Myers. "This book provides the framework and the tools, but ultimately, the courage to reimagine what your board can become must come from within your institution."
Published by Fulton Books, Myers’ enlightening work equips boards and presidents with actionable strategies for institutional transformation. Leaders who engage with this material will emerge with a clearer understanding of how to position their universities for sustainable success in a hyperdynamic environment.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "Stop Waiting for Saviors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
With more than four decades of experience across public, private nonprofit, and proprietary institutions, Myers brings an unparalleled depth of institutional knowledge to his analysis. He has served as a university president and chancellor, senior system executive, and strategic advisor to governing boards, roles that granted him firsthand exposure to both the failures of conventional governance and the transformative potential of innovative leadership architectures. As former Director of the Board Effectiveness Practice at Casagrande Consulting and former Senior Consultant for the Casagrande Institute for Higher Education Effectiveness at Viterbo University, Myers has dedicated his career to helping boards align their fiduciary, strategic, and generative responsibilities while translating mission into measurable outcomes. His institutional leadership—including his tenure as Chancellor of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide, his pivotal role in the financial turnaround and acquisition at Daniel Webster College, and his work advancing systemwide strategy across the University System of Maryland—informs every recommendation in this volume.
"Stop Waiting for Saviors" reveals the existential stakes facing higher education and offers readers a proven competence framework for institutional resilience. Rather than advocating for incremental reforms, Myers demonstrates how to build sophisticated strategic capabilities, embrace calculated experimentation, forge powerful institutional alliances, and transform faculty governance into a driver of innovation and collaboration. Readers will discover how to cultivate genuine strategic intelligence within their boards, moving beyond tradition-bound decision-making toward proactive anticipation of threats and opportunities. The central thesis demands both intellectual honesty and organizational courage: institutions must lead the governance revolution or risk becoming relics swept aside by it.
"The governance revolution is not coming—it's already here," said Myers. "This book provides the framework and the tools, but ultimately, the courage to reimagine what your board can become must come from within your institution."
Published by Fulton Books, Myers’ enlightening work equips boards and presidents with actionable strategies for institutional transformation. Leaders who engage with this material will emerge with a clearer understanding of how to position their universities for sustainable success in a hyperdynamic environment.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "Stop Waiting for Saviors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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