SmartCone and Samsung Launch RoadDefender™ to Enhance Real-Time Safety for Roadside Workers
Real-time detection, edge intelligence, and Samsung wearable alerts combine to help roadside crews respond faster to approaching hazards.
Orlando, FL, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SmartCone Technologies Inc. and Samsung today announced the launch of RoadDefender™, a real-time roadside worker protection system designed to deliver immediate, direct alerts to workers in active traffic environments.
Roadside construction and traffic control environments remain among the most hazardous workplaces, where workers are exposed to fast-moving and unpredictable vehicle traffic. RoadDefender introduces a connected safety layer that continuously monitors approaching vehicles and communicates risk instantly to workers on the ground.
Despite advances in construction equipment and traffic management, roadside worker safety still relies heavily on passive, line-of-sight measures—cones, signage, and flagging. These methods depend on drivers recognizing and reacting in time, and on workers continuously scanning their surroundings in fast-moving, high-noise environments. In practice, distracted driving, limited visibility, and high vehicle speeds mean that warnings often come too late, leaving workers with only seconds—and in some cases less than two seconds—to recognize and respond to a vehicle breach.
This creates a fundamental gap between hazard detection and human reaction. RoadDefender is designed to close that gap by introducing a real-time, connected response loop—delivering pre‑cue awareness, immediate cue recognition, and decisive alerting directly to the worker—so action happens instinctively, not reactively—supporting faster, more intuitive response in critical moments.
Closing the Gap Between Hazard Detection and Worker Response
RoadDefender operates through a real-time Sense–Decide–Alert loop:
- Sense – Roadside-mounted units use long-range radar and AI-driven video analytics to detect oncoming vehicles and irregular traffic behavior
- Decide – Edge-based processing evaluates risk conditions locally without reliance on cloud latency
-Alert – Workers receive immediate alerts through Samsung Galaxy Watch devices
In active deployments, RoadDefender has demonstrated the ability to detect approaching threats at long range and deliver alerts to workers in milliseconds—significantly faster than traditional warning systems that rely on visual recognition and delayed human response.
Purpose-Built for Live Roadside Operations:
RoadDefender is engineered for deployment in active construction and traffic control environments. The system integrates directly with equipment and roadside setups, featuring:
- Ruggedized sensing hardware mounted on vehicles and jobsite infrastructure
- Integrated visual alerting through beacon systems
- Real-time connectivity between roadside units and wearable devices
- Independent edge operation designed for speed, reliability, and minimal setup
This deployment model allows crews to activate the system quickly without requiring complex network infrastructure.
Samsung Collaboration Enables Frontline Wearable Alerts:
Through collaboration with Samsung, RoadDefender extends safety awareness directly to individual workers using Galaxy wearable technology. Alerts are delivered through a combination of haptic, visual, and audible cues—ensuring workers receive and respond to warnings immediately, even in high-noise, high-distraction environments.
The integration supports:
- Low-latency communication between roadside sensors and wearables
- Seamless fit within existing personal protective equipment (PPE) workflows
- Scalable deployment across crews and job sites
Real-World Impact:
RoadDefender has already been deployed in live roadside environments, with Ranger Construction serving as an early access deployment partner—among the first to implement the system in active work zones. These initial deployments have provided real-world validation of the system’s ability to enhance awareness and response times in high-risk traffic conditions.
“RoadDefender isn't just technology—it's a lifeline for our roadside crews,” said Mark Ligon of Ranger Construction. “The confidence it instills through timely, accurate warnings has made our job sites safer and more efficient than ever before.”
Supporting Measurable Safety Improvements:
In addition to real-time alerts, RoadDefender provides operational insight through recorded activity and traffic data, including:
- Vehicle speed trends within work zones
- Alert frequency and incident patterns
- Historical data to support safety reviews and planning
These capabilities help organizations move toward a more proactive, data-informed approach to roadside safety.
Availability:
RoadDefender is currently being deployed across select roadway and construction projects through SmartCone and its network of partners, including traffic control providers and contractors. Broader availability is expected through phased expansion aligned with industry demand.
RoadDefender is also listed as an Approved Product on the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Approved Products List (APL), supporting its use within state roadway projects and reinforcing its alignment with established infrastructure and safety requirements.
The solution has also been recognized through the FDOT SWIFTT innovation program, further validating its role in advancing work zone safety.
About SmartCone Technologies Inc.
SmartCone Technologies Inc. is a Canadian technology company focused on improving safety in high-risk environments through connected infrastructure and real-time communication systems. Its solutions combine sensing, edge processing, and wearable technology to deliver immediate awareness to frontline workers.
About Samsung
Samsung is a global technology leader delivering innovative solutions across mobile, wearable, and connected device ecosystems. Its enterprise technologies support productivity, connectivity, and frontline safety across a wide range of industries.
About Ranger Construction
Ranger Construction is a heavy highway and road construction contractor specializing in paving and infrastructure projects in active traffic environments. The company focuses on delivering quality work while advancing practical safety solutions for its crews.
Roadside construction and traffic control environments remain among the most hazardous workplaces, where workers are exposed to fast-moving and unpredictable vehicle traffic. RoadDefender introduces a connected safety layer that continuously monitors approaching vehicles and communicates risk instantly to workers on the ground.
Despite advances in construction equipment and traffic management, roadside worker safety still relies heavily on passive, line-of-sight measures—cones, signage, and flagging. These methods depend on drivers recognizing and reacting in time, and on workers continuously scanning their surroundings in fast-moving, high-noise environments. In practice, distracted driving, limited visibility, and high vehicle speeds mean that warnings often come too late, leaving workers with only seconds—and in some cases less than two seconds—to recognize and respond to a vehicle breach.
This creates a fundamental gap between hazard detection and human reaction. RoadDefender is designed to close that gap by introducing a real-time, connected response loop—delivering pre‑cue awareness, immediate cue recognition, and decisive alerting directly to the worker—so action happens instinctively, not reactively—supporting faster, more intuitive response in critical moments.
Closing the Gap Between Hazard Detection and Worker Response
RoadDefender operates through a real-time Sense–Decide–Alert loop:
- Sense – Roadside-mounted units use long-range radar and AI-driven video analytics to detect oncoming vehicles and irregular traffic behavior
- Decide – Edge-based processing evaluates risk conditions locally without reliance on cloud latency
-Alert – Workers receive immediate alerts through Samsung Galaxy Watch devices
In active deployments, RoadDefender has demonstrated the ability to detect approaching threats at long range and deliver alerts to workers in milliseconds—significantly faster than traditional warning systems that rely on visual recognition and delayed human response.
Purpose-Built for Live Roadside Operations:
RoadDefender is engineered for deployment in active construction and traffic control environments. The system integrates directly with equipment and roadside setups, featuring:
- Ruggedized sensing hardware mounted on vehicles and jobsite infrastructure
- Integrated visual alerting through beacon systems
- Real-time connectivity between roadside units and wearable devices
- Independent edge operation designed for speed, reliability, and minimal setup
This deployment model allows crews to activate the system quickly without requiring complex network infrastructure.
Samsung Collaboration Enables Frontline Wearable Alerts:
Through collaboration with Samsung, RoadDefender extends safety awareness directly to individual workers using Galaxy wearable technology. Alerts are delivered through a combination of haptic, visual, and audible cues—ensuring workers receive and respond to warnings immediately, even in high-noise, high-distraction environments.
The integration supports:
- Low-latency communication between roadside sensors and wearables
- Seamless fit within existing personal protective equipment (PPE) workflows
- Scalable deployment across crews and job sites
Real-World Impact:
RoadDefender has already been deployed in live roadside environments, with Ranger Construction serving as an early access deployment partner—among the first to implement the system in active work zones. These initial deployments have provided real-world validation of the system’s ability to enhance awareness and response times in high-risk traffic conditions.
“RoadDefender isn't just technology—it's a lifeline for our roadside crews,” said Mark Ligon of Ranger Construction. “The confidence it instills through timely, accurate warnings has made our job sites safer and more efficient than ever before.”
Supporting Measurable Safety Improvements:
In addition to real-time alerts, RoadDefender provides operational insight through recorded activity and traffic data, including:
- Vehicle speed trends within work zones
- Alert frequency and incident patterns
- Historical data to support safety reviews and planning
These capabilities help organizations move toward a more proactive, data-informed approach to roadside safety.
Availability:
RoadDefender is currently being deployed across select roadway and construction projects through SmartCone and its network of partners, including traffic control providers and contractors. Broader availability is expected through phased expansion aligned with industry demand.
RoadDefender is also listed as an Approved Product on the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Approved Products List (APL), supporting its use within state roadway projects and reinforcing its alignment with established infrastructure and safety requirements.
The solution has also been recognized through the FDOT SWIFTT innovation program, further validating its role in advancing work zone safety.
About SmartCone Technologies Inc.
SmartCone Technologies Inc. is a Canadian technology company focused on improving safety in high-risk environments through connected infrastructure and real-time communication systems. Its solutions combine sensing, edge processing, and wearable technology to deliver immediate awareness to frontline workers.
About Samsung
Samsung is a global technology leader delivering innovative solutions across mobile, wearable, and connected device ecosystems. Its enterprise technologies support productivity, connectivity, and frontline safety across a wide range of industries.
About Ranger Construction
Ranger Construction is a heavy highway and road construction contractor specializing in paving and infrastructure projects in active traffic environments. The company focuses on delivering quality work while advancing practical safety solutions for its crews.
Contact
SmartCone Technologies, Inc.Contact
Carolin Ross
613-712-4415
www.thesmartcone.com
Carolin Ross
613-712-4415
www.thesmartcone.com
Categories