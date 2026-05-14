Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Beggars Belief: Deadly Disguise and Web of Lies" by Tony Flood
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Beggars Belief: Deadly Disguise and Web of Lies," a faced-paced whodunit, written by Tony Flood.
Oxford, United Kingdom, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Beggars Belief
A gunman, disguised as a beggar, waits for financial wizard Timothy Marshall to leave his office, then kills him in cold blood.
At his side is his personal assistant, Vicky Appleby. Smart, determined, and just twenty-eight, she is devastated by the murder but resolves to help DCI Harvey Livermore track down the killer.
Suspects include: disgruntled clients, a furious husband, an ex-partner and an egotistical actor.
But did one of them pull the trigger, or did they hire someone else to do it?
Reviewers’ Comments
“Fast-Pace. Chock full of unexpected plot twists and colourful characters.”
– Brian Capron, Coronation Street legend.
“Unputdownable. Exciting twists and turns leave us barely a moment to catch our breath.”
– Eden Monroe, author of The Kavenaghs.
“Masterclass in Misdirection! Perfect for fans of best-selling crime writers: Peter James, James Patterson and Michael Connelly.”
– J.R. Hensby, true crime writer.
“Compelling. Enhanced by intriguing subplots, and spot-on police procedures.”
– John Newton, former police officer and author.
“First-Class whodunit.”
– John Silverton, author.
Beggars Belief: Deadly Disguise and Web of Lies
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 978180588228
220 pages
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.4 x 21.59 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BEGGARSBELIEF
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GZ7NFTLD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Tony Flood
Tony Flood spent most of his working life as a journalist, initially on local and regional papers and then on nationals. He was also editor of Football Monthly, Controller of Information at Sky Television and enjoyed a spell with The People before retiring in 2010.
He recalls: “My work as a showbiz and leisure writer, critic and editor saw me take on a variety of challenges - learning to dance with Strictly Come Dancing star Erin Boag, becoming a stand-up comedian and playing football with the late George Best and Bobby Moore in charity matches.
“Now I spend much of my time writing books, and theatre reviews and articles for online magazines Unknown Kent and Sussex and The Write Site. I recently retired from playing veterans football, having been one of the oldest - and slowest - players in the country!”
Tony's first book was fantasy adventure Secret Potion, which went to No. 1 in its Amazon category and has been recommended by other authors for Harry Potter fans of all ages.
His celebrity book, My Life With The Stars – Sizzling Secrets Spilled! is full of anecdotes and revelations about showbiz and sports personalities, including Eric Morecambe, Elvis Presley, Kylie Minogue, George Best, Frank Sinatra, Joan Collins, Strictly Come Dancing stars, Muhammad Ali and Bobby Moore, with whom Tony worked.
The versatile Mr Flood then turned to writing in another genre with spicy crime thriller Triple Tease, endorsed by best-selling writer Peter James, actor Brian Capron and The Sun newspaper's Stuart Pink.
Following the success of Triple Tease, Tony wrote Stitch Up! – Killer Or Victim? and Fall Guy.
In BEGGARS BELIEF compassionate copper DCI Harvey Livermore and his Major Crime Team are again trying to put a killer behind bars in a gripping, fast-moving story.
Tony has also co-written, with his wife Heather Flood, Laughs and Tears Galore – Stories and Poems With Twists!
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
A gunman, disguised as a beggar, waits for financial wizard Timothy Marshall to leave his office, then kills him in cold blood.
At his side is his personal assistant, Vicky Appleby. Smart, determined, and just twenty-eight, she is devastated by the murder but resolves to help DCI Harvey Livermore track down the killer.
Suspects include: disgruntled clients, a furious husband, an ex-partner and an egotistical actor.
But did one of them pull the trigger, or did they hire someone else to do it?
Reviewers’ Comments
“Fast-Pace. Chock full of unexpected plot twists and colourful characters.”
– Brian Capron, Coronation Street legend.
“Unputdownable. Exciting twists and turns leave us barely a moment to catch our breath.”
– Eden Monroe, author of The Kavenaghs.
“Masterclass in Misdirection! Perfect for fans of best-selling crime writers: Peter James, James Patterson and Michael Connelly.”
– J.R. Hensby, true crime writer.
“Compelling. Enhanced by intriguing subplots, and spot-on police procedures.”
– John Newton, former police officer and author.
“First-Class whodunit.”
– John Silverton, author.
Beggars Belief: Deadly Disguise and Web of Lies
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 978180588228
220 pages
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.4 x 21.59 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BEGGARSBELIEF
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GZ7NFTLD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Tony Flood
Tony Flood spent most of his working life as a journalist, initially on local and regional papers and then on nationals. He was also editor of Football Monthly, Controller of Information at Sky Television and enjoyed a spell with The People before retiring in 2010.
He recalls: “My work as a showbiz and leisure writer, critic and editor saw me take on a variety of challenges - learning to dance with Strictly Come Dancing star Erin Boag, becoming a stand-up comedian and playing football with the late George Best and Bobby Moore in charity matches.
“Now I spend much of my time writing books, and theatre reviews and articles for online magazines Unknown Kent and Sussex and The Write Site. I recently retired from playing veterans football, having been one of the oldest - and slowest - players in the country!”
Tony's first book was fantasy adventure Secret Potion, which went to No. 1 in its Amazon category and has been recommended by other authors for Harry Potter fans of all ages.
His celebrity book, My Life With The Stars – Sizzling Secrets Spilled! is full of anecdotes and revelations about showbiz and sports personalities, including Eric Morecambe, Elvis Presley, Kylie Minogue, George Best, Frank Sinatra, Joan Collins, Strictly Come Dancing stars, Muhammad Ali and Bobby Moore, with whom Tony worked.
The versatile Mr Flood then turned to writing in another genre with spicy crime thriller Triple Tease, endorsed by best-selling writer Peter James, actor Brian Capron and The Sun newspaper's Stuart Pink.
Following the success of Triple Tease, Tony wrote Stitch Up! – Killer Or Victim? and Fall Guy.
In BEGGARS BELIEF compassionate copper DCI Harvey Livermore and his Major Crime Team are again trying to put a killer behind bars in a gripping, fast-moving story.
Tony has also co-written, with his wife Heather Flood, Laughs and Tears Galore – Stories and Poems With Twists!
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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