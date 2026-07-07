Jackie B. Delivers Emotional Force with New Single "I Cry"
The Grammy-nominated vocalist releases a powerful record rooted in survival, vulnerability, and emotional truth.
Atlanta, GA, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jackie B., also known as Jackie Bazaar, is expanding the emotional reach of her latest single, “I Cry,” a cinematic and deeply personal record produced by Mike Shaw of Vibeboy Music Entertainment and mixed and mastered by Curtis Turrentine Jr. of Kerts Werks Music Productions.
With “I Cry,” Jackie B. steps directly into the emotional weight many people carry but rarely speak aloud. The record captures the private moments behind public strength — the heartbreak, pressure, disappointment, grief, rebuilding, and quiet exhaustion that often sit beneath survival.
Rather than presenting a polished image of perfection, Jackie B. uses this release to expose the emotional cost of endurance.
“This is not background music. This is survival music.” -Jackie B.
A Record Built From Real Emotion
In a digital era where many artists are pressured to perform perfection, Jackie B. takes the opposite route. “I Cry” is honest, raw, and intentionally human.
The song speaks to listeners who have had to keep functioning while falling apart privately. It gives voice to the silent battles people fight while still showing up for work, family, purpose, responsibility, and survival.
“This record was not created just for me. It was created for every person who has ever cried in silence while trying to survive life in real time.” -Jackie B.
Through vulnerable storytelling, emotional vocals, and cinematic production, “I Cry” becomes more than a single. It becomes a mirror for anyone who has carried pain without permission to break.
The Movement Behind The Music
Jackie B. is building more than a release campaign. She is creating an emotional conversation.
Across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and streaming platforms, Jackie B. is using visuals, captions, behind-the-scenes storytelling, audience interaction, and live performance moments to connect with people navigating healing, transformation, and emotional fatigue.
The campaign is centered on one clear message: survival has a sound, and sometimes that sound is a cry.
Featured Atlanta Performance
Jackie B. will appear as a featured act during 3X Grammy-nominated poet Queen Sheba’s segment on Heavy Hitters in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 19, 2026.
The appearance adds another layer of visibility to the growing campaign behind “I Cry” and places Jackie B.’s live artistry in front of an audience built for poetry, music, culture, and emotional expression.
Stream " I Cry" Now
“I Cry” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms, including:
Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube | Tidal | Amazon Music
About Jackie B./Jackie Bazaar
Jackie B.'s artistry blends vulnerability, vocal power, lived experience, and emotional transparency. Through her music, visual content, and live performances, Jackie B. continues to build a platform rooted in authenticity, healing, survival, and creative truth.
Her latest single, “I Cry,” stands as one of her most personal and emotionally direct releases to date.
Media Information
Instagram: @jackiebazaarofficial
TikTok: @jackiebazaarofficial
YouTube: @jackiebazaarofficial
With “I Cry,” Jackie B. steps directly into the emotional weight many people carry but rarely speak aloud. The record captures the private moments behind public strength — the heartbreak, pressure, disappointment, grief, rebuilding, and quiet exhaustion that often sit beneath survival.
Rather than presenting a polished image of perfection, Jackie B. uses this release to expose the emotional cost of endurance.
“This is not background music. This is survival music.” -Jackie B.
A Record Built From Real Emotion
In a digital era where many artists are pressured to perform perfection, Jackie B. takes the opposite route. “I Cry” is honest, raw, and intentionally human.
The song speaks to listeners who have had to keep functioning while falling apart privately. It gives voice to the silent battles people fight while still showing up for work, family, purpose, responsibility, and survival.
“This record was not created just for me. It was created for every person who has ever cried in silence while trying to survive life in real time.” -Jackie B.
Through vulnerable storytelling, emotional vocals, and cinematic production, “I Cry” becomes more than a single. It becomes a mirror for anyone who has carried pain without permission to break.
The Movement Behind The Music
Jackie B. is building more than a release campaign. She is creating an emotional conversation.
Across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and streaming platforms, Jackie B. is using visuals, captions, behind-the-scenes storytelling, audience interaction, and live performance moments to connect with people navigating healing, transformation, and emotional fatigue.
The campaign is centered on one clear message: survival has a sound, and sometimes that sound is a cry.
Featured Atlanta Performance
Jackie B. will appear as a featured act during 3X Grammy-nominated poet Queen Sheba’s segment on Heavy Hitters in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 19, 2026.
The appearance adds another layer of visibility to the growing campaign behind “I Cry” and places Jackie B.’s live artistry in front of an audience built for poetry, music, culture, and emotional expression.
Stream " I Cry" Now
“I Cry” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms, including:
Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube | Tidal | Amazon Music
About Jackie B./Jackie Bazaar
Jackie B.'s artistry blends vulnerability, vocal power, lived experience, and emotional transparency. Through her music, visual content, and live performances, Jackie B. continues to build a platform rooted in authenticity, healing, survival, and creative truth.
Her latest single, “I Cry,” stands as one of her most personal and emotionally direct releases to date.
Media Information
Instagram: @jackiebazaarofficial
TikTok: @jackiebazaarofficial
YouTube: @jackiebazaarofficial
Contact
Jackie B. PublishingContact
Jacqueline Betton
770-356-2247
jackiebazaarofficial.com
Jacqueline Betton
770-356-2247
jackiebazaarofficial.com
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