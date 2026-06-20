Singing a Journey of Freedom: Songs of Slavery and Emancipation Tour to Travel Underground Railroad Sites Celebrating Juneteenth250
Choir will sing songs of enslavement that were buried by history at Underground railroad sites and offer scholarship on their ressurection.
Berea, KY, June 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As part of America250, a historic musical tour will bring to life the long-buried songs of enslaved people and abolitionists along the routes of the Underground Railroad this summer. Singing a Journey of Freedom: Songs of Slavery and Emancipation Tour runs from June 12–25, 2026, beginning in Lexington, Kentucky, and ending in Harper’s Ferry, WV via seven states.
Led by music historian Dr. Kathy Bullock, the tour features a choir performing works drawn from the Songs of Slavery and Emancipation project — a book, CD, and film about songs of resistance, hope, and freedom composed more than a century ago and arranged for modern audiences.
"These songs were buried for over a century, but they never lost their power,” says Dr. Kathy Bullock, Music Historian and Tour Director, “Traveling the actual routes of the Underground Railroad — standing in the places where enslaved people sang, prayed, and fled toward freedom — transforms this music from history into lived experience. This tour is an invitation to hear those voices again, together."
Stops include Lexington, Cleveland, Niagara Falls, Peterboro, Lake Placid, Greensboro, Northampton, Torrington, and Harpers Ferry. At each site, concerts and workshops will celebrate the music’s historical context and its enduring call for justice. The North Elba and Torrington stops are part of John Brown: America250 programming, a coalition of historians and humanitarians celebrating heroes in history.
Ride the Freedom Bus: Members of the public can join the choir’s journey by purchasing ride-along tickets. The bus ride includes live music, historical seminars, and short film screenings, offering an immersive traveling classroom experience.
The tour coincides with America’s 250th anniversary, focusing the national story on the voices of those who sang for true liberty.
Information about the tour is at www.kathybullock.com For press inquiries and additional information:
Led by music historian Dr. Kathy Bullock, the tour features a choir performing works drawn from the Songs of Slavery and Emancipation project — a book, CD, and film about songs of resistance, hope, and freedom composed more than a century ago and arranged for modern audiences.
"These songs were buried for over a century, but they never lost their power,” says Dr. Kathy Bullock, Music Historian and Tour Director, “Traveling the actual routes of the Underground Railroad — standing in the places where enslaved people sang, prayed, and fled toward freedom — transforms this music from history into lived experience. This tour is an invitation to hear those voices again, together."
Stops include Lexington, Cleveland, Niagara Falls, Peterboro, Lake Placid, Greensboro, Northampton, Torrington, and Harpers Ferry. At each site, concerts and workshops will celebrate the music’s historical context and its enduring call for justice. The North Elba and Torrington stops are part of John Brown: America250 programming, a coalition of historians and humanitarians celebrating heroes in history.
Ride the Freedom Bus: Members of the public can join the choir’s journey by purchasing ride-along tickets. The bus ride includes live music, historical seminars, and short film screenings, offering an immersive traveling classroom experience.
The tour coincides with America’s 250th anniversary, focusing the national story on the voices of those who sang for true liberty.
Information about the tour is at www.kathybullock.com For press inquiries and additional information:
Contact
The John Brown ProjectContact
Daniel Morrison
860-605-6951
www.johnbrownproject.org
Daniel Morrison
860-605-6951
www.johnbrownproject.org
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