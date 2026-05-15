"It’s Not Me, It’s You," by Nicole Lynn Morris, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose

Project executive, systems thinker, and master problem solver Nicole Lynn Morris will release her first book, "It’s Not Me, It’s You" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-190-2, 979-8-88797-191-9, 979-8-88797-192-6) on Saturday, May 16, 2026.