"It’s Not Me, It’s You," by Nicole Lynn Morris, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Project executive, systems thinker, and master problem solver Nicole Lynn Morris will release her first book, "It’s Not Me, It’s You" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-190-2, 979-8-88797-191-9, 979-8-88797-192-6) on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
Hartford, CT, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- "It’s Not Me, It’s You" is not just a book… It’s a reckoning. A mirror. A permission slip.
In these deeply reflective, emotional, and candid pages, Nicole Morris invites readers to question the roles they’ve been praised for playing: the overachiever, the emotional caretaker, the peacemaker. With unflinching honesty, she examines the unspoken, and often unacknowledged harm those roles may have caused. She asks what happens when we, especially those of us who have been trained to shrink, finally accept the truth?
Through precise, poetic storytelling, Nicole draws from her own journey through emotional neglect, trauma-bonded relationships, perfectionism, and the pressure to perform at all costs. She peels back layers of generational programming, people-pleasing, and silence to reveal the raw, often uncomfortable process of unbecoming everything she never was to learn, reclaim, and embrace the self that had been buried beneath masks and obligations.
Woven throughout are “Pause & Reflect” prompts — intentional invitations for readers to examine their own stories, the labels they’ve carried, and the truths they’ve hidden.
Written for every person who has ever felt like they had to be everything for everyone but themselves, It’s Not Me, It’s You is equal parts memoir, manifesto, and invitation. It gives language to the confusion, grief, and liberation that comes with choosing yourself — out loud and without apology.
This is not a story of who Nicole became. It’s a story of what she had to unlearn to finally come home to herself … and a powerful reminder that sometimes, the most radical act of love is saying: it’s not me, it’s you.
Get your copy of It's Not Me, It's You: Take Their Labels Off at your favorite place to buy books (or here on Bookshop.org: https://shorturl.at/cwKMj).
Nicole Morris is a project executive, systems thinker, and master problem solver, but her most transformative work has been personal. For more than 20 years, Nicole has led large-scale initiatives in healthcare, education, and professional services organizations, while quietly carrying the weight of generational trauma and emotional invisibility.
Today, Nicole is a sought-after speaker, author, and advocate for women navigating the space between “high-functioning” and healing. She lives with her husband and family, and spends her time nurturing relationships, mentoring emerging leaders, and practicing what she calls radical self-honesty.
You can learn more about Nicole Lynn Morris and her book at LabelsBeGone.com.
Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 214 pages, 8.5" x 5.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$22.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-191-9
$34.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-190-2
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-192-6
In these deeply reflective, emotional, and candid pages, Nicole Morris invites readers to question the roles they’ve been praised for playing: the overachiever, the emotional caretaker, the peacemaker. With unflinching honesty, she examines the unspoken, and often unacknowledged harm those roles may have caused. She asks what happens when we, especially those of us who have been trained to shrink, finally accept the truth?
Through precise, poetic storytelling, Nicole draws from her own journey through emotional neglect, trauma-bonded relationships, perfectionism, and the pressure to perform at all costs. She peels back layers of generational programming, people-pleasing, and silence to reveal the raw, often uncomfortable process of unbecoming everything she never was to learn, reclaim, and embrace the self that had been buried beneath masks and obligations.
Woven throughout are “Pause & Reflect” prompts — intentional invitations for readers to examine their own stories, the labels they’ve carried, and the truths they’ve hidden.
Written for every person who has ever felt like they had to be everything for everyone but themselves, It’s Not Me, It’s You is equal parts memoir, manifesto, and invitation. It gives language to the confusion, grief, and liberation that comes with choosing yourself — out loud and without apology.
This is not a story of who Nicole became. It’s a story of what she had to unlearn to finally come home to herself … and a powerful reminder that sometimes, the most radical act of love is saying: it’s not me, it’s you.
Get your copy of It's Not Me, It's You: Take Their Labels Off at your favorite place to buy books (or here on Bookshop.org: https://shorturl.at/cwKMj).
Nicole Morris is a project executive, systems thinker, and master problem solver, but her most transformative work has been personal. For more than 20 years, Nicole has led large-scale initiatives in healthcare, education, and professional services organizations, while quietly carrying the weight of generational trauma and emotional invisibility.
Today, Nicole is a sought-after speaker, author, and advocate for women navigating the space between “high-functioning” and healing. She lives with her husband and family, and spends her time nurturing relationships, mentoring emerging leaders, and practicing what she calls radical self-honesty.
You can learn more about Nicole Lynn Morris and her book at LabelsBeGone.com.
Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 214 pages, 8.5" x 5.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$22.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-191-9
$34.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-190-2
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-192-6
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
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