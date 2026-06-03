Jack Fallows & PostCurious Fund The Stormlamp Rituals, an Illustrated Puzzle Book, in 17 Minutes on Kickstarter

A spooky illustrated puzzle book with 10+ hours of gameplay and built-in hints for 1 to 2 players. Travel along with Anna, a young witch exploring a mysterious world touched by magic. Read the story, examine illustrations, and solve puzzles page-by-page to progress further in the adventure.