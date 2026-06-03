Jack Fallows & PostCurious Fund The Stormlamp Rituals, an Illustrated Puzzle Book, in 17 Minutes on Kickstarter
A spooky illustrated puzzle book with 10+ hours of gameplay and built-in hints for 1 to 2 players. Travel along with Anna, a young witch exploring a mysterious world touched by magic. Read the story, examine illustrations, and solve puzzles page-by-page to progress further in the adventure.
Oakland, CA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PostCurious, award-winning independent publisher of narrative puzzle games, and Jack Fallows (they/them), author and illustrator, have launched a new, illustrated puzzletale book series. The Stormlamp Rituals Volume I is live on Kickstarter through July 2. Pledges start at $26; the book retails for $29.
The campaign funded in 17 minutes and surpassed 1,600 backers within the first 24 hours of launch. The first stretch goal has already been unlocked—every copy of the book will now include a spot UV effect on the cover. PostCurious has revealed the next milestone: at 2,500 backers, every pledge will receive a deluxe sticker pack.
The Stormlamp Rituals is a 10+ hour puzzle narrative for 1-2 players, ages 14 and up—no internet required. Anna discovers the arcane writings of her lineage and crosses into a parallel world of ancient magic to uncover long-buried truths of the past. The story unfolds across a 300-page hardcover book filled with rich narrative and full-color original artwork, a built-in hint system, and a satchel of 13 additional puzzle components.
Jack Fallows previously illustrated and co-authored The Light in the Mist with PostCurious, a 2022 Golden Lock Award winner from Room Escape Artist and one of the most recognized titles in narrative tabletop puzzle design. That campaign funded at 790% with 3,473 backers.
“I’ve devoted almost ten years to tinkering with the world and the format of Anna’s story. I want the reader to be doing exactly what she is doing: leaving comfort zones to discover the magic within and around us. The Stormlamp Rituals is an illustrated puzzle book, but what I’m interested in exploring is the space where visual storytelling and puzzle-solving overlap—where each element supports the meaning of the others. It's been a long time in the making, but it’s finally time to invite you all to discover its secrets.” — Jack Fallows, Author and Illustrator, The Stormlamp Rituals
PostCurious has run eight successful Kickstarter campaigns, including Ministry of Lost Things (1,389% funded) and The Light in the Mist, with media coverage from the LA Times, IGN, and more. Volume I is their first book to be released—ready to be held, read, and solved.
The Stormlamp Rituals Vol I is live on Kickstarter June 2—July 2, 2026 at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/postcurious/the-stormlamp-rituals.
The campaign funded in 17 minutes and surpassed 1,600 backers within the first 24 hours of launch. The first stretch goal has already been unlocked—every copy of the book will now include a spot UV effect on the cover. PostCurious has revealed the next milestone: at 2,500 backers, every pledge will receive a deluxe sticker pack.
The Stormlamp Rituals is a 10+ hour puzzle narrative for 1-2 players, ages 14 and up—no internet required. Anna discovers the arcane writings of her lineage and crosses into a parallel world of ancient magic to uncover long-buried truths of the past. The story unfolds across a 300-page hardcover book filled with rich narrative and full-color original artwork, a built-in hint system, and a satchel of 13 additional puzzle components.
Jack Fallows previously illustrated and co-authored The Light in the Mist with PostCurious, a 2022 Golden Lock Award winner from Room Escape Artist and one of the most recognized titles in narrative tabletop puzzle design. That campaign funded at 790% with 3,473 backers.
“I’ve devoted almost ten years to tinkering with the world and the format of Anna’s story. I want the reader to be doing exactly what she is doing: leaving comfort zones to discover the magic within and around us. The Stormlamp Rituals is an illustrated puzzle book, but what I’m interested in exploring is the space where visual storytelling and puzzle-solving overlap—where each element supports the meaning of the others. It's been a long time in the making, but it’s finally time to invite you all to discover its secrets.” — Jack Fallows, Author and Illustrator, The Stormlamp Rituals
PostCurious has run eight successful Kickstarter campaigns, including Ministry of Lost Things (1,389% funded) and The Light in the Mist, with media coverage from the LA Times, IGN, and more. Volume I is their first book to be released—ready to be held, read, and solved.
The Stormlamp Rituals Vol I is live on Kickstarter June 2—July 2, 2026 at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/postcurious/the-stormlamp-rituals.
Contact
PostCuriousContact
Bria Fox
(720) 663-8317
https://getpostcurious.com/the-stormlamp-rituals
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/postcurious/the-stormlamp-rituals
Instagram: @postcurious & @jack_fallows
Bria Fox
(720) 663-8317
https://getpostcurious.com/the-stormlamp-rituals
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/postcurious/the-stormlamp-rituals
Instagram: @postcurious & @jack_fallows
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