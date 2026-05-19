Recent Release, "A Remarkable Woman in America," from Covenant Books Author Dr. Phyllis Cassano, Chronicles an Inspiring Journey of Resilience and Triumph
Carthage, MO, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Phyllis Cassano has completed a new book, "A Remarkable Woman in America" — a moving story about her mother, a resilient Italian immigrant who, despite her struggles, made a life for herself and her daughter in a new country. When her father passed away, her mother was left to raise her as a single parent, but her courage and determination ensured they would thrive.
The author's background as a senior veterinary management executive with a thirty-year career in global veterinary medical sales, marketing, and technical services, as well as her role as Maryland's state veterinarian, lends unique insights and perspectives to this intimate narrative.
"A Remarkable Woman in America" by Dr. Phyllis Cassano is a spiritually rich, inspiring story that illuminates the sacrifices and challenges faced by single mothers, offering readers a profound appreciation for the resiliency of the human spirit.
"I am so grateful for my mother. I hope this real story of her life gives insight and courage to all single mothers for the sacrifices they have to make in raising children against all odds," said author Dr. Phyllis Cassano.
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. Phyllis Cassano's insightful work provides a comprehensive, thought-provoking exploration of one woman's journey. This moving account is a testament to the transformative power of determination and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "A Remarkable Woman in America" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's background as a senior veterinary management executive with a thirty-year career in global veterinary medical sales, marketing, and technical services, as well as her role as Maryland's state veterinarian, lends unique insights and perspectives to this intimate narrative.
"A Remarkable Woman in America" by Dr. Phyllis Cassano is a spiritually rich, inspiring story that illuminates the sacrifices and challenges faced by single mothers, offering readers a profound appreciation for the resiliency of the human spirit.
"I am so grateful for my mother. I hope this real story of her life gives insight and courage to all single mothers for the sacrifices they have to make in raising children against all odds," said author Dr. Phyllis Cassano.
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. Phyllis Cassano's insightful work provides a comprehensive, thought-provoking exploration of one woman's journey. This moving account is a testament to the transformative power of determination and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "A Remarkable Woman in America" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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