Recent Release, "Eyes to See: The Glory of God in the Doctrines of Grace," from Covenant Books Author Kyle Smith, Explores Biblical Truths Revealing God's Sovereign Grace
Temple, TX, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kyle Smith has completed a new book, "Eyes to See: The Glory of God in the Doctrines of Grace" — a comprehensive examination of the biblical doctrines that illuminate the stunning beauty of God's plan to redeem his chosen people. Our modern culture values freedom and personal choice, but has largely rejected the fundamental truth of our human nature's corruption by sin. By understanding who we are in God's eyes, we can fully appreciate what he has done for us through his sovereign grace.
The author, Dr. Kyle Smith, brings a unique perspective to this topic, drawing on his decades of experience as an eye surgeon and medical technology entrepreneur. Throughout his professional career, he has dedicated himself to teaching and mentoring young doctors, while also pursuing his lifelong passion for biblical and theological studies.
"Eyes to See: The Glory of God in the Doctrines of Grace" by Kyle Smith is a profound and insightful work that invites readers to discover the power and majesty of the sovereign God who rules over his creation. Through this book, they will gain a deeper understanding of the doctrines of grace that glorify the Lord, a God truly worthy of our unwavering worship.
"As I've studied the Scriptures and the doctrines of grace, I've been captivated by the sheer beauty and grandeur of God's sovereign plan to redeem his people," said author Kyle Smith. "My hope is that this book will open the eyes of readers to the stunning glory of the God we serve."
Published by Covenant Books, Kyle Smith's thoughtful work provides readers with a comprehensive and illuminating perspective on the doctrines of grace. This impactful book will leave a lasting impression on all who encounter its profound insights.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Eyes to See: The Glory of God in the Doctrines of Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, Dr. Kyle Smith, brings a unique perspective to this topic, drawing on his decades of experience as an eye surgeon and medical technology entrepreneur. Throughout his professional career, he has dedicated himself to teaching and mentoring young doctors, while also pursuing his lifelong passion for biblical and theological studies.
"Eyes to See: The Glory of God in the Doctrines of Grace" by Kyle Smith is a profound and insightful work that invites readers to discover the power and majesty of the sovereign God who rules over his creation. Through this book, they will gain a deeper understanding of the doctrines of grace that glorify the Lord, a God truly worthy of our unwavering worship.
"As I've studied the Scriptures and the doctrines of grace, I've been captivated by the sheer beauty and grandeur of God's sovereign plan to redeem his people," said author Kyle Smith. "My hope is that this book will open the eyes of readers to the stunning glory of the God we serve."
Published by Covenant Books, Kyle Smith's thoughtful work provides readers with a comprehensive and illuminating perspective on the doctrines of grace. This impactful book will leave a lasting impression on all who encounter its profound insights.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Eyes to See: The Glory of God in the Doctrines of Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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