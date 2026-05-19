Recent Release, "Will You Always Love Me?" from Covenant Books Author Sharyn Weiss, Celebrates the Unbreakable Bond Between a Woman and Her Resilient Pug
Mill Creek, WA, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sharyn Weiss has completed a new book, "Will You Always Love Me?" a heartwarming tribute to Patti Cake, an extraordinary pug whose brief life overflowed with both joy and adversity. Through surgeries and health challenges, this spirited companion refused to let hardship diminish her zest for living, consistently reaching out to brighten the lives of those around her. Her story unfolds as a testament to perseverance and the transformative power of unconditional devotion.
Weiss's journey to authorship began when she decided to welcome a new puppy into her home following profound personal loss. Knowing nothing about raising a young dog, she traveled from Seattle to Southern Oregon to meet a breeder and bring home her new family member. Named Patti Cake in honor of Weiss's treasured lifelong friend, the pug quickly became the center of her world. With guidance from a dedicated trainer and compassionate veterinary care at a local Martha Lake clinic, Weiss learned to navigate the joys and challenges of pet parenthood.
In "Will You Always Love Me?", readers will discover themes of resilience, companionship, and the surprising depths of love that transcend human-animal boundaries. Through Patti Cake's inspiring journey, Weiss invites audiences to reflect on their own capacity to overcome hardship while maintaining grace and affection. Her narrative serves as an intimate reminder that true survivors aren't defined by their trials but by their unwavering commitment to embracing life fully, regardless of the obstacles they face.
"Patti Cake has shown me that joy isn't diminished by suffering—it's magnified by it," said author Sharyn Weiss. "I wrote this book hoping her courage would inspire others to love fiercely and live boldly, no matter what challenges come their way."
Published by Covenant Books, Sharyn Weiss's touching work offers readers a candid portrait of devotion and hope. This book will leave hearts fuller and spirits lifted.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Will You Always Love Me?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Weiss's journey to authorship began when she decided to welcome a new puppy into her home following profound personal loss. Knowing nothing about raising a young dog, she traveled from Seattle to Southern Oregon to meet a breeder and bring home her new family member. Named Patti Cake in honor of Weiss's treasured lifelong friend, the pug quickly became the center of her world. With guidance from a dedicated trainer and compassionate veterinary care at a local Martha Lake clinic, Weiss learned to navigate the joys and challenges of pet parenthood.
In "Will You Always Love Me?", readers will discover themes of resilience, companionship, and the surprising depths of love that transcend human-animal boundaries. Through Patti Cake's inspiring journey, Weiss invites audiences to reflect on their own capacity to overcome hardship while maintaining grace and affection. Her narrative serves as an intimate reminder that true survivors aren't defined by their trials but by their unwavering commitment to embracing life fully, regardless of the obstacles they face.
"Patti Cake has shown me that joy isn't diminished by suffering—it's magnified by it," said author Sharyn Weiss. "I wrote this book hoping her courage would inspire others to love fiercely and live boldly, no matter what challenges come their way."
Published by Covenant Books, Sharyn Weiss's touching work offers readers a candid portrait of devotion and hope. This book will leave hearts fuller and spirits lifted.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Will You Always Love Me?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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