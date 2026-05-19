Recent Release, "Moments of Impact," from Covenant Books Author Brant Nine, Explores the Pivotal Experiences That Shape Our Faith, Character, and Leadership
Nappanee, IN, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brant Nine has completed a new book, "Moments of Impact: A Lost Sheep is Never Unreachable”. Brant draws from his journey as an educator, coach, and pastor to unpack how life's defining moments, both big and small, offer opportunities for growth, transformation, and deeper dependence on Christ. With personal stories, biblical insights, and practical wisdom, this book challenges readers to recognize and embrace the moments that God uses to refine and equip us for His purpose.
Author Brant Nine and his wife, Francie, make their home in the small town of Nappanee, Indiana, where they are raising their three boys. A former educator and coach, Brant spent nine years in the classroom, earning degrees in education, literacy, and administration. His passion for teaching and leadership uniquely prepared him for his current role as executive pastor at Wakarusa Missionary Church. Brant's journey reflects a deep commitment to discipleship, servant leadership, and faith-driven living—values that shape both his ministry and his writing.
"Through the stories and lessons in this book, my hope is that readers will discover how God can use even the most ordinary moments to transform our lives in extraordinary ways," said author Brant Nine.
Published by Covenant Books, Brant Nine's uplifting work equips readers to recognize and embrace the pivotal moments that shape their faith. This profound and inspiring book encourages readers to trust in God's refining process.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Moments of Impact" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Author Brant Nine and his wife, Francie, make their home in the small town of Nappanee, Indiana, where they are raising their three boys. A former educator and coach, Brant spent nine years in the classroom, earning degrees in education, literacy, and administration. His passion for teaching and leadership uniquely prepared him for his current role as executive pastor at Wakarusa Missionary Church. Brant's journey reflects a deep commitment to discipleship, servant leadership, and faith-driven living—values that shape both his ministry and his writing.
"Through the stories and lessons in this book, my hope is that readers will discover how God can use even the most ordinary moments to transform our lives in extraordinary ways," said author Brant Nine.
Published by Covenant Books, Brant Nine's uplifting work equips readers to recognize and embrace the pivotal moments that shape their faith. This profound and inspiring book encourages readers to trust in God's refining process.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Moments of Impact" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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