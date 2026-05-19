Recent Release, "Mom-Mom's Little Boy," from Covenant Books Author Kristina Rose, Captures the Joy of Intergenerational Bonding Through a Delightful Farm Adventure
York, PA, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristina Rose has completed a new book, "Mom-Mom's Little Boy," a charming story that follows young Aydin and his grandmother as they share a day brimming with excitement and exploration. When Aydin's long-held dream of riding a tractor becomes reality during their visit to a family farm, the narrative unfolds with the warmth and authenticity that only genuine childhood memories can inspire. Through their adventures together, readers witness the special connection that flourishes between grandparent and grandchild.
Rose's background as a working mother informs every page of her writing. While she and her husband built their careers, their two young sons spent their days with their grandmothers, creating treasured moments that Rose recognized deserved to be preserved. This experience motivated her to begin writing children's books that capture these authentic interactions, transforming personal family stories into narratives that resonate with readers everywhere. For her sons, seeing their own names woven into these tales became a source of pride and joy, while the creative process itself provided therapeutic comfort during the demands of balancing motherhood and professional life.
"Mom-Mom's Little Boy" explores themes of unconditional love, adventure, and the timeless bond between generations. Readers will discover not just an engaging story filled with tractor rides and animal encounters, but also a heartfelt celebration of the simple yet profound moments that shape childhood. Through Aydin's experiences—from his eagerness to finally ride his beloved John Deere to enjoying favorite treats alongside his grandmother—the book honors the enduring legacy of familial relationships and the adventures that create lasting memories.
"Writing these stories allows me to celebrate the incredible role grandmothers play in our children's lives while creating keepsakes my family will treasure forever," said author Kristina Rose.
Published by Covenant Books, Kristina Rose's sweet work reminds readers of the irreplaceable value of quality time with loved ones. This touching tribute to family bonds encourages parents and grandparents to cherish and document their own meaningful moments.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Mom-Mom's Little Boy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Rose's background as a working mother informs every page of her writing. While she and her husband built their careers, their two young sons spent their days with their grandmothers, creating treasured moments that Rose recognized deserved to be preserved. This experience motivated her to begin writing children's books that capture these authentic interactions, transforming personal family stories into narratives that resonate with readers everywhere. For her sons, seeing their own names woven into these tales became a source of pride and joy, while the creative process itself provided therapeutic comfort during the demands of balancing motherhood and professional life.
"Mom-Mom's Little Boy" explores themes of unconditional love, adventure, and the timeless bond between generations. Readers will discover not just an engaging story filled with tractor rides and animal encounters, but also a heartfelt celebration of the simple yet profound moments that shape childhood. Through Aydin's experiences—from his eagerness to finally ride his beloved John Deere to enjoying favorite treats alongside his grandmother—the book honors the enduring legacy of familial relationships and the adventures that create lasting memories.
"Writing these stories allows me to celebrate the incredible role grandmothers play in our children's lives while creating keepsakes my family will treasure forever," said author Kristina Rose.
Published by Covenant Books, Kristina Rose's sweet work reminds readers of the irreplaceable value of quality time with loved ones. This touching tribute to family bonds encourages parents and grandparents to cherish and document their own meaningful moments.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Mom-Mom's Little Boy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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