Recent Release, "Woofus Went to a BETTER Place," from Covenant Books Author Kristina Rose, Explores How a Young Boy Navigates Grief and Finds Comfort Through Faith
York, PA, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristina Rose has completed a new book, "Woofus Went to a BETTER Place," a children's story that follows Gavin as he confronts the profound sadness of losing his cherished companion. When Woofus passes away, Gavin finds himself overwhelmed by emotions he struggles to understand and articulate. Through the support of his loving family and thoughtful friends, he begins to process his feelings and discover that his grief, while genuine, need not consume him entirely.
As a devoted wife and mother to two accomplished young men, Kristina Rose drew inspiration from her own family's experiences to craft stories that resonate with children. She began her writing journey capturing the adventures her sons shared with their grandmothers while she and her husband worked—preserving those treasured memories in narrative form. What started as a way to bring joy to her boys became a therapeutic outlet for her as a working parent, allowing her to process her own emotions while creating meaningful stories for her children.
"Woofus Went to a BETTER Place" by Kristina Rose addresses the universal experience of loss while emphasizing the importance of expressing emotions and seeking comfort from those who care. Readers will discover that acceptance doesn't mean forgetting, and that faith provides solace during our darkest moments. The narrative gently reminds us that heaven is real and that our beloved companions are free from suffering, offering young readers a hopeful perspective on grief and the eternal nature of love.
"This book came from a place of wanting to help children understand that it's okay to feel sad, to ask for help, and to believe in something greater than ourselves," said author Kristina Rose.
Published by Covenant Books, Kristina Rose's heartwarming work provides comfort to readers navigating loss. It demonstrates that through honest conversation and familial connection, children can find peace and meaning in their sorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Woofus Went to a BETTER Place" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a devoted wife and mother to two accomplished young men, Kristina Rose drew inspiration from her own family's experiences to craft stories that resonate with children. She began her writing journey capturing the adventures her sons shared with their grandmothers while she and her husband worked—preserving those treasured memories in narrative form. What started as a way to bring joy to her boys became a therapeutic outlet for her as a working parent, allowing her to process her own emotions while creating meaningful stories for her children.
"Woofus Went to a BETTER Place" by Kristina Rose addresses the universal experience of loss while emphasizing the importance of expressing emotions and seeking comfort from those who care. Readers will discover that acceptance doesn't mean forgetting, and that faith provides solace during our darkest moments. The narrative gently reminds us that heaven is real and that our beloved companions are free from suffering, offering young readers a hopeful perspective on grief and the eternal nature of love.
"This book came from a place of wanting to help children understand that it's okay to feel sad, to ask for help, and to believe in something greater than ourselves," said author Kristina Rose.
Published by Covenant Books, Kristina Rose's heartwarming work provides comfort to readers navigating loss. It demonstrates that through honest conversation and familial connection, children can find peace and meaning in their sorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Woofus Went to a BETTER Place" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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